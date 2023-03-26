Kim Kardashian Curses Football, Ben Affleck's a Sneakerhead, Drake vs. Beyonce

It's the weekend, baby!

This week, we saw some shocking goodbyes as adidas and IVY PARK reportedly parted ways, and Jeremy Scott bid farewell to Moschino. But Scott's already on to his next move: car couture.

Joe Freshgoods unveiled his fifth New Balance collaboration. Stüssy linked with Converse again. Apparently, the Powerpuff Girls are getting a Nike Dunk collab. Lastly, MSCHF made a shoe that goes both ways while also turning tax filing into a dating sim game.

Also, this week, a mildly pleased Fran Lebowitz made for a, well, pleasant surprise at the Succession premiere. Rihanna was a cool mom in Gucci Moon boots. Pedro Pascal was on the run. Then, there was Daymond John, who went full Willy Wonka.

In the beauty world, Parker Kit Hill unveiled their beauty routine while the Real Real shut down its beauty business. Meanwhile, National Fragrance Day saw us snobs reveal our favorite scents.

Did we miss anything? Oh, "We Love NYC" unfortunately happened. Telfar announced its live pricing model. Gucci has a $43K teddy bear bag.

'Twas another week for the books indeed. But the weekend is here, and we gathered all the biggest moments you might've missed this week. Happy catch-up!

Kim Kardashian is the Worst Thing to Happen to Football Since the Super League

Getty Images / Jean Catuffe

Football fans, read it and weep; the Kardashian Curse is real, oh, so real. After a mother-and-son trip to the Emirates saw Arsenal crumble on penalties, Kim took a trip to PSG's Le Parc des Princes. The result? A 2-0 loss, of course.

Drake's Ticket Prices Should Not Rival Beyoncé

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 23: Rapper Drake smiles as he sits courtside with Future The Prince during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena on November 23, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Getty Images / Cole Burston

Drake is many things. Nike salesman; jewelry collector; influencer; polygamist (joking!). Drake is most certainly not Beyoncé, however, so his concert tickets ought to be comparatively affordable.

And Alessandro Michele's Next Stop is...

FLORENCE, ITALY - MAY 29: Designer Alessandro Michele walks the runway at the Gucci Cruise 2018 show at Palazzo Pitti on May 29, 2017 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images) Getty Images / Pietro D'Aprano

Who wouldn't want a piece of Alessandro Michele? The former Gucci creative director is currently a free agent and, for a luxury house seeking some star power, Michele has gotta look like a hot prospect. But where's he actually going?

'AIR' is Ben Affleck at Peak Sneakerhead

Highsnobiety

Ben Affleck has truly peaked as a sneakerhead. Hell, I'd even go as far to say that he's currently the world's biggest sneakerhead by virtue of his new movie, AIR. Like, there are almost certainly folks out there with bigger sneaker collections than Ben, sure, but have any of them directed a feature film about Nike that's gone on to play in theaters across the world?

Getting an Earful from Nothing's Ear (2)

Nothing

Can you hear that? The sweet sound of nothing. You'll want to keep your ears (and eyes) open, though, because new Nothing has just launched. More specifically, the boundary-pushing tech brand's latest audio innovation. Say hello, to the Ear (2).

All Hail Biebs: Tracing Justin Bieber's Style Evolution

Highsnobiety

Justin Bieber’s style never stops evolving. While most of us have the luxury of archiving old Instagram photos and Facebook albums, Biebs, who became a star at just 13 years old, has his whole life on the Internet: a public catalog of his most memorable — and questionable — ’fits.