Hey, You Know Your Levi's 501 Jeans Are Inside-Out? Precisely.

If you see some youngsters walking around with their Levi's worn outward, it's not some new hip trend (though it could easily lead to that outcome). Despite crazes like skants and folded-over Dickies, they're wearing the jeans correctly because that's the intention behind Levi's latest 501 jeans.

After Kid Cudi's stamp of approval and Vivienne Westwood's artsy rework on 501 jeans, Levi's brings back the vibes of its 2019 Beams collab, issuing a new rollout of "Inside-Out" 501 jeans.

As the name implies, Levi's vintage denim trousers look like they'd been turned outward. One pair touts the jean's usual light grey lining as its outside appearance. Meanwhile, another pair boasts the denim's signature dark wash on the surface with a light grey waistline and frayed seams — details usually concealed inside the garment.

Like NIGO's Human Made collab, Levi's latest "Inside-Out" 501 vintage jeans are crafted from selvedge denim, aka a denim aficionado's dream trousers celebrated for their utmost quality, distinctive cuff, and preferred fading over time.

Particularly, Levi's "Inside-Out" 501 jeans were designed using the reverse side of 1963 selvedge denim from Cone Mills White Oak, an OG denim plant based in North Carolina.

Denim like this takes time, folks — making it hard to produce, too — so it's no wonder Levi's "Inside-Out" 501 jeans will be limited with a price tag of 46,200 yen (approximately $357).

With the trousers' selvedge foundation, denim heads won't think twice about swiping their card for this exclusive investment. They'll surely be happy to know the Levi's "Inside Out" 501 jeans are dropping on 501 Day, May 20, at Levi's online and physical Harajuku and Osaka stores.