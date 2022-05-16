Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hey, You Know Your Levi's 501 Jeans Are Inside-Out? Precisely.

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Levi's
1 / 2

If you see some youngsters walking around with their Levi's worn outward, it's not some new hip trend (though it could easily lead to that outcome). Despite crazes like skants and folded-over Dickies, they're wearing the jeans correctly because that's the intention behind Levi's latest 501 jeans.

After Kid Cudi's stamp of approval and Vivienne Westwood's artsy rework on 501 jeans, Levi's brings back the vibes of its 2019 Beams collab, issuing a new rollout of "Inside-Out" 501 jeans.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As the name implies, Levi's vintage denim trousers look like they'd been turned outward. One pair touts the jean's usual light grey lining as its outside appearance. Meanwhile, another pair boasts the denim's signature dark wash on the surface with a light grey waistline and frayed seams — details usually concealed inside the garment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like NIGO's Human Made collab, Levi's latest "Inside-Out" 501 vintage jeans are crafted from selvedge denim, aka a denim aficionado's dream trousers celebrated for their utmost quality, distinctive cuff, and preferred fading over time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Particularly, Levi's "Inside-Out" 501 jeans were designed using the reverse side of 1963 selvedge denim from Cone Mills White Oak, an OG denim plant based in North Carolina.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Denim like this takes time, folks — making it hard to produce, too — so it's no wonder Levi's "Inside-Out" 501 jeans will be limited with a price tag of 46,200 yen (approximately $357).

With the trousers' selvedge foundation, denim heads won't think twice about swiping their card for this exclusive investment. They'll surely be happy to know the Levi's "Inside Out" 501 jeans are dropping on 501 Day, May 20, at Levi's online and physical Harajuku and Osaka stores.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Carhartt WIPFlint Short Wall Garment Dyed
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Heavyweight T-Shirt White
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Shoulder Bag Green
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • A Neat Trick by Japanese Tailors Put Levi's Jeans in Full Baggy Bloom
  • The New Levi’s Jeans Are So Destroyed That They Come Pre-Patched
  • Levi’s Little-Known 501 Alternative Stages an Artisanal, Archival Comeback
  • BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now