Lizzie Mandler Has Mastered the Custom Rolex

Rolex doesn’t survive on hype. That’s part of what makes it such an icon — no matter what trends are, people will always aspire to own a Rolex timepiece, new or vintage. That said, we’ve seen a bunch of mouth-watering custom Rolexes emerging in the past year or so and the trend has got us a little hot under the collar. The latest custom Rolexes that we're eyeballing come courtesy of Lizzie Mandler.

Founded in 2012, Lizzie Mandler’s eponymous jewelry line is founded on the idea that jewelry should be worn and treasured forever, making it the perfect pairing for Rolex. Mandler’s background in costume jewelry means that there’s usually a distinctive flash to each piece and in the case of her custom Rolexes, that’s the inclusion of understated diamonds to the dials.

18kt-gold cases house stripped-back dials which recall the masterful simplicity of the original pieces. Setting these customs apart, though, are delicate baguette-cut diamonds and onyx at each hour marking. In the case of most of the Lizzie Mandler custom rolexes, block-color dials are used to distinguish the designs but one of the latest to drop features pavé black Onyx stones. It’s these subtle subversions of the norm that mark each piece as a rarity.

Shop Lizzie Mandler custom Rolexes below.

