Erling Haaland Has His Own Air Max 95s

At just 23, Erling Haaland has achieved more than most footballers do throughout their entire careers.

An rapidly-filling trophy cabinet plus the fact he holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Premier League season with 36 is nothing to be sniffed at.

While this — alongside a Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup, and FA Cup — is mightily impressive, being gifted your own custom pair of Air Max 95s by Nike and UK-based designer LORENZ.OG could well be Haaland’s greatest accolade to date.

The sneakers in question, which come inside a custom shoe box, arrive in a melange of greys and blues in LORENZ.OG’s signature gradient effect, with a base dressed in a muted stealthy black.

The tongue and laces adorn the same all-black shade, while pops of fluorescent green round out the custom design.

1 / 2 LORENZ.OG/Nike

For those not au fait with LORENZ.OG (where have you been?!), the London-based creative has become renowned for his “PATENTED COLORSCHEMES®” in recent years, a top secret dying technique that results in his unique gradient patterns.

Since bursting onto the sneaker scene in 2021, the designer — whose real name is Lorenzo Federici — can already boast brands like Nike, Arc’teryx, OFF-WHITE, and Salomon as official collaborators, as well as being given the esteemed approval of the late and great Virgil Abloh.

Now, following a recent release that saw him tap Lil Yachty, LORENZ.OG is making sneakers for the feet of the world’s greatest footballer. And what better way to dress Haaland’s goalscoring plates than with some equally-as-impressive Air Max 95s?