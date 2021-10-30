Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Shayne Oliver's Louis Vuitton Trunk Blasts Industrial Trap

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Anonymous Club, the creative collective founded by Shayne Oliver of Hood by Air, lends an avant-garde eye to Louis Vuitton's iconic luggage — specifically, the monogram trunk — for the French house's 200th birthday.

As part of Oliver's Hood by Air recent relaunch, the designer announced a fresh, four-pronged structure to the company encompassing merchandise, archival designs, and a music-driven platform dubbed Anonymous Club.

To wrap up Louis Vuitton's "Louis 200" birthday celebrations — which invited a vast array of collaborative partners to remix the classic LV Trunk — Anonymous Club released a new single, "FROSTY," performed by Oliver's musical alter-ego, LEECH, and rapper Tama Gucci.

If you're wondering where the trunk comes in — "FROSTY" plays from it. Yes, Anonymous Club transforms the Louis Vuitton Trunk into an industrial trap-blasting record player.

The collective described the project as "paying homage to the Caribbean sound systems Shayne Oliver grew up with," adding that the piece "takes the form of a music box in the modern age."

Anonymous Club is among 200 artists taking part in Louis' birthday party. Notable names include architect Frank Gehry, former Louis Vuitton creative director Marc Jacobs, The Simpsons, and streetwear legend Nigo.

"FROSTY" follows several recent Anonymous Club projects. In September, the collective hosted a late-night rave in Brooklyn that attracted scores of New York City's creative youth. Later that month, it collaborated with Richardson on an exclusive shirt.

Then, this month, Oliver announced a series of internal restructurings for his output.

Hood By Air, his infamous post-streetwear label, will continue releasing capsules and collaborations; SHAYNEOLIVER will debut as "a high concept luxury" imprint served as seasonal collections that will debut in February 2022; Anonymous Club will continue as a creative studio for everything from art to creative director for hire.

If nothing else, this bespoke LV Trunk is a hell of a résumé builder.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
