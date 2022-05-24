Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
*That* Louis Vuitton Cardigan Kicks Off Pre-Fall 2022 Drops

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Louis Vuitton
Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 collection was rooted in the designer's long-held admiration for legendary architect Le Corbusier, which manifested in sculptural outerwear and one particularly spiffy mohair cardigan.

Beginning in late April into mid-May, the collection began arriving on Louis Vuitton's website and at select flagship stores via ongoing drops, giving fans another fleeting opportunity to own LV items designed under Abloh's purview.

And it's as strong a showing as you'd expect from the late designer, with that salient cardigan taking particular precedence. Piece-dyed to create that vibrant rainbow effect, each one is unique.

Louis Vuitton
Other elements of handiwork appear throughout this initial drop, including T-shirts fitted with a hand-crocheted chest pocket or tiny "LV" embroidery arranged to create a larger LV logo.

Then, there's the Damier-patterned tracksuits, a retro-contemporary standout from the Spring/Summer 2022 runway show, where the LV x Nike Air Force 1 collab was initially revealed.

Louis Vuitton
Some other flex-worthy bits from the Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook have also rolled out, including monogrammed shirts emboldened by ombré-style color fades.

But there's also new stuff on hand, like an adorable AirPods case in the shape of an LV Keepall bag, finished in rainbow hues evocative of the vibrant accessories created during Abloh's tenure

Louis Vuitton
On the footwear side, there's a smattering of newness, including refined slide sandals, Ollie skate-inspired sneakers, and the Driver Moccasins that Louis Vuitton recently issued, another Abloh original.

Louis Vuitton
The LV Trainer is also getting reworked with some straps and stylized branding, though the new versions of Abloh's signature Louis Vuitton sneaker are only available in select stores.

Of course, the main event in LV World right now is the ongoing Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 exhibit in Brooklyn, showcasing all angles of what're arguably the year's most covetable Nikes.

But, coming up, there's gonna be another Louis Vuitton Spin-Off Show in Bangkok on June 1, showcasing some of the Abloh designs from Fall/Winter 2022 akin to the itinerant LV shows that traveled to Shanghai and Japan a couple years ago.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
