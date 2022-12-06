Louis Vuitton's Desert Collection Is Also a Mirage

It's been over a year since Virgil Abloh's passing, yet we're still no closer to finding out his successor at Louis Vuitton.

In reality, it appears the powers that be at LV are equally as mystified as to how to replace one of the most ground-breaking creatives the industry has seen, which is to be expected.

That being said, if the LV Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme is illustrating anything in the interim, it's that its very comfortable continuing where the late Abloh left off.

In truth, LV never ceases to amaze. Seasonal collections (or pre seasonal collections in this case) consistently arrive equipped with layers upon layers of honest, meaningful storytelling which adds both depth and character each and every time, without fail.

But, then again, would you expect anything else from a fashion house with over 165 years of experience?

For Pre-Fall 2023, the French outfit — which last month announced it's turning its Parisian HQ into a hotel — puts its impressive narrative at the forefront once more, splitting its collection into two distinct chapters titled: the Desert and the Mirage.

The Desert — a similar vibe to Dior's Fall 2023 Egypt show — comprises a complete wardrobe adaptable to urban and recreational dress codes, drawing influences from the wild world of desert racing.

Tailoring and technical pieces arrive in lightweight, water-proof ripstop nylon which alludes to a somewhat energetic but elegant tone, as zip-adorned trousers and tops transform into shorts and short-sleeved shirts with hoods that can be hidden.

Footwear sees a new version of the Sk8te encrusted with crystal and trimmed with distressed denim, while the Shark clog, the XL trainer, and the Tatic sneaker all arrive in new seasonal colorways.

In stark contrast, the Mirage paints an oasis-like contrast to the sun-soaked sand-dunes, instead focusing on a casual (albeit still luxury) wardrobe simplified for everyday recreational travel.

Coach jackets, bombers, and tank tops arrive alongside a myriad of headwear and other accessories, as a leather shirt-and-shorts suit catches the eye thanks to its perforated swirly motif.

Footwear this time around interprets life by the sea with the Oberkampf combat boot arriving in a black embossed monogram in nubuck, the Shark clog in navy and the XL sneaker in blue or orange with new lace charms.

Accessories throughout reflect the spirit of summer, with pieces like denim bucket hats, crochet beanies, beach towels, and toweling cushions, all adorning an all-round warmer color ensemble.

While it might still be unclear as to where LV's future lies post-Abloh era, what it's producing in the interim remains nothing short of exemplary, to say the least.