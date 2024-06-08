The Secret to Margot Robbie's Good Normal 'Fit? Chunky Dad Shoes

It's already hard to miss a New Balance shoe, especially with that huge "N" logo stamped on the sneakers' sidewalls. It's even harder to mistake them when spotted on an instantly recognizable figure like Margot Robbie.

Robbie is back again, proving her normcore style to be a worthy spectacle. With her latest fit, the Australian actress wore a classic suit and sneaker combo but with a big twist — chunky New Balance shoes.

Particularly, Robbie wore New Balance's ultra-beefy 9060 sneakers rendered in grey shades (it looks like the "Rain Cloud" colorway).

Debuted in 2022, the New Balance 9060 remains one of the brand's more favored silhouettes amongst its fan club. Indeed, folks can't get enough of those wonderfully bulbous soles, Haily Bieber included.

Now, the bulky-soled New Balances have the stamp of approval for our beloved Barbie.

Along with her stocky New Balances, Robbie wore a tan blazer and matching roomy trousers, paired with a simple white undershirt and black baseball cap.

Finally, Robbie showcased her Bottega Veneta return by wearing the luxury label's Gemelli intrecciato leather bag over her shoulder.

Robbie previously wore the JJJJound x New Balance 991 sneakers, working the hyped collaboration into her lowkey airport squeeze during a trip home to Australia. Diehard JJJJound fans were pretty impressed with her look.

Perhaps that's the secret to the actress' good style: a nice chonky pair of New Balance dad shoes.