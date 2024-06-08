Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Secret to Margot Robbie's Good Normal 'Fit? Chunky Dad Shoes

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

It's already hard to miss a New Balance shoe, especially with that huge "N" logo stamped on the sneakers' sidewalls. It's even harder to mistake them when spotted on an instantly recognizable figure like Margot Robbie.

Robbie is back again, proving her normcore style to be a worthy spectacle. With her latest fit, the Australian actress wore a classic suit and sneaker combo but with a big twist — chunky New Balance shoes.

Particularly, Robbie wore New Balance's ultra-beefy 9060 sneakers rendered in grey shades (it looks like the "Rain Cloud" colorway).

Debuted in 2022, the New Balance 9060 remains one of the brand's more favored silhouettes amongst its fan club. Indeed, folks can't get enough of those wonderfully bulbous soles, Haily Bieber included.

Now, the bulky-soled New Balances have the stamp of approval for our beloved Barbie.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Along with her stocky New Balances, Robbie wore a tan blazer and matching roomy trousers, paired with a simple white undershirt and black baseball cap.

Finally, Robbie showcased her Bottega Veneta return by wearing the luxury label's Gemelli intrecciato leather bag over her shoulder.

Robbie previously wore the JJJJound x New Balance 991 sneakers, working the hyped collaboration into her lowkey airport squeeze during a trip home to Australia. Diehard JJJJound fans were pretty impressed with her look.

Perhaps that's the secret to the actress' good style: a nice chonky pair of New Balance dad shoes.

Shop New Balance 9060

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RFC Orb Pink
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002NA Raincloud
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM1906RA Metallic Silver
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • The Best Is Yet To Come for New Balance’s Chunky Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • ALD & New Balance's Chunky Sneaker Gets the 'Grey Day Treatment'
    • Sneakers
  • Why Margot Robbie's Ultra-Normal Outfit Is Incredibly Powerful
    • Style
  • New Balance's Chunky Court Sneaker Is Now Smooth Like Butter
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Skate Sneakers Have No Business Looking This Good
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Secret to Margot Robbie's Good Normal 'Fit? Chunky Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • The Skate-y Jordan 4s Could Be the Next Big Thing
    • Sneakers
  • From Claire's to Limited Too, Tween Mall Brands Are Cool Again
    • Style
  • Streetwear Came for Alpinestars. Now, Alpinestars Comes for Streetwear (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • adidas' Chonky Foam Clog Is Made for Post-Game Flexing
    • Sneakers
  • For adidas' Superstars, the Glow-up Is Seriously Real
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024