Yibambe! Black Panther Meets the adidas Ultra 4D

Brand: Marvel's Black Panther x adidas

Model: Ultra 4D

Release Date: September 30

Price: $220

Buy: Online at adidas

Editor's Notes: Wakanda Forever! It's hard to believe that it's been two years since Marvel's Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, sadly passed away. His passing, which came as a complete surprise to all, left a hole in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a hole that Marvel and MCU producer Kevin Fiege decided would go unfilled.

In the two years that have swept past, Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the cast and crew behind the Black Panther film franchise have been working hard to deliver a powerful ode to the late actor. Dedicating to crafting a story that would champion his legacy and everything he brought to his role as the titular character, the team is set to deliver Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November.

The film's trailer has certainly drummed up excitement, seemingly promising a touching story about family and loss. As we build towards the final stretch before its launch in cinemas, adidas has entered center stage to showcase a series of footwear that will be delivered in collaboration with the film.

Creating a Black Panther sneaker collection makes a lot of sense when you think about it – sneaker references and jokes are littered in the banter between T'challa and his sister Shuri in the first film.

The standout pair of the collection so far is certainly the adidas Ultra 4D. This silhouette takes everything that fans loved about the original UltraBOOST and pairs it with a 3D-printed sole to create something straight out of the future.

What's especially cool about this pair is the Black Panther armor detailing across the toebox and the iconic character-themed black and purple palette that dresses it.

