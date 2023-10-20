Even McDonald's Paper Bag Is Fashion Now

Typical McDonald's collaborations are a big deal, encompassing special meals and loads of limited edition merch. At their smallest, they debut a buzzy selection of food and, at biggest, they turn into cross-cultural events that set the internet aflame.

And, sometimes, McDonald's collabs are so regional that hardly anyone hears about them.

graphic-focused Japanese brand graniph recently rolled out a McDonald's partnership that definitely feels like more of an also-ran than anything else. I'll give it points for the no-nonsense TERIYAKI MCBURGER T-shirt but everything else might as well be actual McDonald's merch.

And then there's the $25 McDonald's eco-bag, which is kind of great.

1 / 6 Graniph

I love these little reusable totes because they squish into any bag but the trick to finding the best ones is to not settle for a simple patterned packable. No, the next-level reusable packable bags are the trompe l'oeil totes.

I'm instantly reminded of Jil Sander's $300 paper bag except you can actually use this thing for everything from groceries to toting laundry. The benefit, beyond it beyond durable, is that it looks all the world like a paper McDonald's to-go bag from a distance.

$25 for what is essentially an empty McDonald's bag may be a little ridic but hey, it's got more use than just toting french fries. Check graniph's website if that sounds reasonable.

1 / 2 Graniph

The rest of the graniph x McDonald's stuff ranges from acceptable (3D Grimace tote?) to rather blah but at least the paper bag lookalike is a winner.

It's at least as good as all of the recent Palace Skateboards stuff, which was a little less than exciting, considered the parties involved. And if you aren't a Travis Scott or J Balvin-level celeb, you're prolly not getting the resources to do stuff half as clever as chicken nugget pillows.

So, when it comes to the one-off McDonald's bits, ya gotta take what you can get and sort the wheat from the chaff. Or the burger from the fries? The bag from the wrapper.