The Real Show at Met Gala 2022 Was the Accessory Game

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
So, we all tuned into the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, critically judging luxury bespoke gowns from our couches in sweats. In the end, we got the good, bad, and the "meh" of the "Gilded Glamour" 'fits – and of course, hilarious internet memes too.

While the night carried numerous snoozer looks — including an uneventful grand finale from Kim Kardashian-Monroe and Pete Davidson (save the Vans) — there were a few enjoyable looks and even more tasteful accessory moments, with loads of well-deserved wrist action.

As a detail connoisseur who frequently dabbles in the fine luxuries of overlooked 'fit features, I think it's time to experience the true stars of the Met Gala 2022: the accessories.

Come on, don't be shy. A little drip never hurt anybody.

Quannah Rose Chasinghorse-Potts's Handmade Jewelry

No thoughts; I'll just let Quannah Rose Chasinghorse-Potts's Antelope Women Designs beaded jewelry pieces speak for themselves.

Lena Mahfouf's Opera Glasses

Does it get any more Gilded Glamour than French influencer Lena Mahfouf's dazzling opera spectacles? I think not, my lord.

Future's Mask

While Future's exposed Martin Luther King tat won't redeem his Met 'fit (or toxic king status), his custom Marianna Harutunian crystal mask and its grill just might save him.

Safe and icy, it's truly the best part of the look.

Amy Schumer's Black Sunnies

There were many black sunglasses in the crowd. But it's something about Amy Schumer's glasses that does it for me and makes up for her "meh" look.

Cara Delevingne's Gilded Pasties

Cara Delevingne's look may have made our worst-dressed list, but you have to appreciate the golden nipple covers.

Sure they aren't Met-worthy in our book, but Delevingne's pasties are giving the present-day Coachella trendsetters a run for their money.

Winnie Harlow's Headpiece

It's Winnie Harlow in an Iris van Herpen x Casey Curran crown – and it moves!

Her look was already a winner, but the crown brings the trophy home.

Alicia Keys' CD'd Ponytail

If you thought the New York skyline cape was the showstopper, you must've missed Alicia Keys' CD-stacked ponytail, executed by Fesa Nu.

I wonder if the disks have "Empire State of Mind" on repeat. Hmm.

Lizzo's Golden Flute

What's so Lizzo yet on-theme for the 2022 Met Gala? A gilded flute, that's what. And I'm so here for it.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Headpiece

Sarah Jessica Parker? No, this is Carrie Bradshaw in this Philip Treacy headpiece, babe.

Sure enough, Miss Bradshaw would approve of this and recite her famous line, "I put a bird on my head."

Ashton Sander's Color Contacts

Ashton Sanders gave us Gilded Blade with his white contacts inspired by the Marvel vampire avenger, and honestly, I'm not mad at it.

Janicza Bravo's Killer Hat

I adored her Schiaparelli ensemble for the Met, but her Stephen Jones sculpted hat made me a fan. I petition for more Bravo hat moments on the red carpet.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
