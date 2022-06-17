Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Meta x Balenciaga Is a Officially a Thing

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Shortly after Facebook rebranded to Meta, the tech company tweeted: "Hey @Balenciaga, what's the dress code in the metaverse?" The query immediately brought to mind the prospect of a Meta x Balenciaga collaboration, a seemingly outrageous crossover that now appears to be a reality.

Mark Zuckerberg and Eva Chen, Instagram's VP of Fashion Partnerships, announced that digital outfits from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne are coming to Meta's soon-to-be-unveiled Avatar Store.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The feature, which Zuckerberg described as a "clothing store for your Meta avatar," will begin rolling out across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger next week.

Per a press release, digital versions of Demna's biker boots or Miuccia's logo tank top will come at a cost. While the Avatar Store will offer a selection of free clothing options, the designer garms are not among them. (No word on pricing yet.)

"We expect to bring the Avatars Store to VR and introduce more brands soon," Meta added.

While designer fashion has existed in the greater metaverse for a while, its presence on Facebook and Instagram is a new phenomenon.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Back in February, Meta expanded customization options for avatars, and even worked with the NFL to create digitally wearable Super Bowl shirts. Just as we suspected, the move was a precursor to today's news.

The prospect of users shelling out actual money for their cartoon likeness to wear a Balenciaga hoodie in their Instagram profile picture or a Messenger sticker seems like a reach, but hey — every day, people spend thousands of dollars on drawings of apes.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
LoewePaula's Ibiza Basket Bag Natural/Tan
$440.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyHeusen Shirt Light Blue/Olive Summer Check
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Eggshell
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • A Wildly Different Creative Director Takes Over Balenciaga
  • It’s All Fun & (Football) Games for Thom Browne
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now