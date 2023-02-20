Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

GORE-TEX Is mita's Cherry to ASICS' GEL-LYTE III Pie

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
ASICS
1 / 2

Brand: mita x ASICS

Model: GEL-LYTE III GORE-TEX "Gunmetal"

Release Date: Available now

Price: $190

Buy: Online at ASICS

Editor's Notes: It'd be unwise to shy away from eyeballing everything that ASICS is offering up, both currently and for the year ahead.

Between its continued relationship with Kiko Kostadinov Design Studio, mainline collaborations between ASICS and the Bulgarian designer, and a string of team-ups that spans Brain Dead, Andersson Bell, and more, it's hard not to think it's on leading the industry.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the world of ASICS, it's all things GEL that we should be most concerned about – whether that's the GEL-Nimbus 9, GEL-Sonoma 15-50, or the beloved GEL-LYTE III, which is the center point of mita's latest ASICS build.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Rendered in "Gunmetal" and "Black," this Japanese giant co-creation marries nubuck, nylon mesh, and leather for a finish that's rich in texture and depth, working a luxurious edge into the dark palette.

Better yet, the construction is complimented by the addition of GORE-TEX for unparalleled weather protection, while the iconic split tongue is reworked with a contrast stitch grid pattern, all pulled together by a set of bright red laces, locked in by Salomon-like lace toggles.

Far better suited to the darker months of the year, it's worth throwing these into the mix before spring kicks into action.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyCrew Sweater Brown/Light Blue
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Entire StudiosGocar Cargo Brunette
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • Kiko Kostadinov's New ASICS Remix Workwear With Whimsy
  • A Historic Moment Made Shockingly Stylish By Jordan Brand GORE-TEX
  • A Weatherproof ASICS Behemoth Is Born Anew
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now