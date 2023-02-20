GORE-TEX Is mita's Cherry to ASICS' GEL-LYTE III Pie

Brand: mita x ASICS

Model: GEL-LYTE III GORE-TEX "Gunmetal"

Release Date: Available now

Price: $190

Buy: Online at ASICS

Editor's Notes: It'd be unwise to shy away from eyeballing everything that ASICS is offering up, both currently and for the year ahead.

Between its continued relationship with Kiko Kostadinov Design Studio, mainline collaborations between ASICS and the Bulgarian designer, and a string of team-ups that spans Brain Dead, Andersson Bell, and more, it's hard not to think it's on leading the industry.

In the world of ASICS, it's all things GEL that we should be most concerned about – whether that's the GEL-Nimbus 9, GEL-Sonoma 15-50, or the beloved GEL-LYTE III, which is the center point of mita's latest ASICS build.

Rendered in "Gunmetal" and "Black," this Japanese giant co-creation marries nubuck, nylon mesh, and leather for a finish that's rich in texture and depth, working a luxurious edge into the dark palette.

Better yet, the construction is complimented by the addition of GORE-TEX for unparalleled weather protection, while the iconic split tongue is reworked with a contrast stitch grid pattern, all pulled together by a set of bright red laces, locked in by Salomon-like lace toggles.

Far better suited to the darker months of the year, it's worth throwing these into the mix before spring kicks into action.

