Finally! MSCHF's New Gobstomper Comes With a Power Tool

Put the knife down and back away from the dynamite. Destroying MSCHF's Gobstomper just got real simple, thanks to the collective's collaboration with Dremel.

That's right. MSCHF and power tool brand Dremel are joining forces and dropping a new Gobstomper sneaker...with a Dremel 4000 power tool. Rejoice!

The MSCHF x Dremel Gobstomper sees the return of the wild multi-layered sneaker, whose upper reveals new colorful layers when worn over time. The results look like literally wearable Gobstoppers. Get it? Gobstompers. Gobstoppers.

Anywho. MSCHF's latest Gobstomper arrives in a blue, grey, and black colorway (Dremel's signature colors), complete with four layers for the suede upper and rubber — both ready to be torn up.

That's when the Dremel 4000 tool comes in. The rotary tool is praised for its smooth performance and speed, making it good for precise carving and cutting.

In addition to the candy-level sneaker and Dremel 4000, the MSCHF x Dremel collab offers up a small sanding band and drum and a large sanding band and drum, as well as sanding band replacements.

We pulled out a Dremel (amongst other tools) when distressing the initial Gobstomper shoes. But boy, having the power tool included would've certainly helped. Where were they when we needed them most? Sigh.

Nonetheless, the MSCHF's Gobstomper is finally coming with its own Dremel tool, set to drop on November 28 at 2PM EST. Fans can catch the collab on MSCHF's website and MSCHF's sneakers app.

Even with MSCHF dropping a project that actually makes sense, I can't help but wonder if Joe Burrow's got his eye on these bad boys.