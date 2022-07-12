Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bite Bezos & Suck Zuck: MSCHF Invites You to Eat the Rich, Sorta

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

MSCHF, Brooklyn's resident prankster art collective, has concocted a delicious new drop giving anti-capitalists the opportunity to live out their wildest fantasies and eat the rich. Sort of.

From July 11 to 13, the renegade cooperative is bringing ice cream trucks to New York City and Los Angeles that will serve up popsicle-ified versions of your favorite humanoid billionaires: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla's Elon Musk, Microsoft's Bill Gates, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Alibaba's Jack Ma.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Will chomping down on Zuck's disturbing hairline help assuage your rage at big tech? Maybe. (If anything, you might just get brain freeze.)

Adding another layer to the project, MSCHF has priced each popsicle at $10, an insane price tag that cleverly nods to the co-opting of socialism by pro-capitalist Democrats and so-called progressives.

The phrase "eat the rich" is attributed to Enlightenment philosopher Jean-Jacques Rosseau in Adolphe Thiers' History of the French Revolution. "When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich," the quote — most likely a misattribution — reads.

In recent years, the expression has gained new relevance as Millennials and Gen Z'ers inherit a totally screwed up America, plagued by a widening wealth gap that makes the prospect of buying a home and settling down the stuff of fairytales.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On TikTok, the hashtag #eattherich has become a rallying cry for creators both earnestly and ironically fed up with the one percent. The phrase has also become a convenient mode of selling merchandise, from "EAT THE RICH" T-shirts to stickers.

The expression's intended meaning is powerful. But when taken out of context, warped into a hashtag, and bastardized as merchandise, "eating the rich" becomes another means of empty virtue-signaling — kind of like buying a billionaire-shaped popsicle and consuming it for social media.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyKnitted Jumper
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SauconyGrid Azura 2000 Green
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Lemon
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish
  • Rick Owens, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
  • In Chocolate Flavors, Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Looks Good Enough to Eat
  • From Nike to Reebok, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Rick Owens Turns RIMOWA’s Cabin Bag Into a Bronzed Sculpture
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now