Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Naomi Osaka's Got Some Very Big News: She's Pregnant!

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Naomi Osaka has taken to Instagram to announce some major news: she's pregnant with her first child.

Our favorite tennis star shared a photo from her latest ultrasound along with a brief statement. "The past few years have been interesting to say the last," she began, perhaps a reference to the many projects — including fashion collaborations and the launch of her own skincare line — that she's pursued while taking an extended break from tennis.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she continued. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted... I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'"

While Osaka's post doesn't explicitly mention her boyfriend, 25-year-old rapper Cordae, the two have been together since 2019.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Osaka also took the opportunity to announce her return to tennis in 2024. "I'll be at Aus 2024," she stated, confirming her participation in next year's Australian Open.

Given Osaka's stellar style, we're expecting to some major maternity fashion moments, à la Rihanna and Keke Palmer.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
  • Forget Getting Rid of Bags: The Row Got Rid of Shoes
  • adidas' Next Big (& Flat) Sneaker May Already Be Here
  • The Fabric of Culture: Crown Royal Taps NOLA-Native Juvenile For An Ode to The Big Easy
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now