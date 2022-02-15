Step Aside – It's the New Balance 2002R's Year

Brand: New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: February 18

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Highsnobiety Shop, New Balance

Editor's Notes: Everybody loves an underdog, right? Is it fair to call the New Balance 2002R an underdog? Nowadays, perhaps not, but when put toe-to-toe with an onslaught of 990x general releases and collaboration throughout the duration of 2021, it felt a fitting title.

Despite lacking the insane levels of fanfare afforded to the likes of JJJJound's tasteful renditions, amongst a generous seasoning of Todd Snyder and WTAPS, the 2002R still managed to climb the rankings to become one of last year's rising stars.

Although its sharp rise in popularity can largely be attested to the "Protection Pack," otherwise known as "Refind Future Pack," the 2002R did receive other noteworthy releases via BAPE and The Basement – and now, it's ready to take over 2022.

For the first full range of the year, the silhouette gets a total of five new colorways – though it is worth noting, the multi-colored beige render did hit the US last year as a J.Crew exclusive.

As is standard for New Balance's biggest bangers, suede is the name of the game, with each of the five looks receiving the same fabric rendering. The most basic of the lineup is a monochromatic duo, one red and one green, with classic off-white (bordering vintage-washed) soles.

What truly sets this seasonal arrangement off is a spring-ready pairing featuring washed-out spectrums of blue and brick red, with vintage white laces, soles, and NB grey tooling.

If this selection is a signal of things to come for the next ten months of New Balance drops, we've got a lot to look forward to.

