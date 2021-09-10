Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Overload on New Balance's 2002R With Six New Colorways

Written by Sam Cole
New Balance
Brand: New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: Available now

Price: $130

Buy: Online at J.Crew

Editor's Notes: Can New Balance be stopped? Its ongoing 2021 hot streak would suggest absolutely not.

It was once said that YEEZY jumped over the Jumpman, but with the pace that NB is setting with its collaborations and updated color schemes, it may just leap over all of its competition.

The year isn't over yet, and we've already had eyes on collabs with JJJJound, Joe Freshgoods, WTAPS, The Basement, DTLR – to name just a few.

If, after all of that, you're still searching for more New Balance to update your fall rotation, you're in luck.

The New Balance 2002R, which is one of NB's popular silhouettes of the past year, has arrived at J.Crew in six exclusive colorways. A far cry from the classic greyscale that has dressed the biggest and best models NB has to offer, this lineup has something for everyone, with plenty of retro dad-friendly colorways and splashy color to go round.

From black-on-black to neon yellow and a purple and pink mix reminiscent of 80s ski gear, these six pairs make up a seriously mixed bag with some hits and, admittedly, a few misses. Still, can't have too much of a good thing, can you?

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

