Laces? Not For This New Balance!

It’s now clear that one sign of whether a sneaker has had a successful year depends on whether it’s been turned into a slip-on or mule or not. More often than not, the mulification or delacing (?!) of a silhouette implies that said sneaker is so damn popular that fans will probably want another pair, but a slip-on take.

So the fact that the New Balance 610 — a sneaker first released at the start of 2023 – is already being transformed into a slip-on can only be good news for both New Balance and fans of the trail-y silhouette.

Designed in cahoots with Tokyo Design Studio, New Balance’s slip-on 610 is the latest addition to the Boston-based sneaker label’s ever-growing arsenal, and one that seamlessly blends comfort and contemporary design, with pure unadulterated slip-on-ability (which is definitely a thing.)

Combining suede, neoprene, and mesh panels in shades of grey and brown, the TDS x New Balance 610 serves a sophisticated yet versatile look, one that’ll look as at home half way up a mountain as it would in front of your living room fireplace.

Elsewhere, the epochal New Balance “N” logo can be found embroidered at the vamp, while a padded collar and a convenient pull-loop at the heel make for a snug slip-on sneaker that’s as adaptable as it is stylish. The best of both worlds, really.