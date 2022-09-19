Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the 650 Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: New Balance

Model: 650

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $139.99

Buy: New Balance's website

Editor’s Notes: New Balance rolls out the welcome wagon for its 650 sneakers, inducting the model into the NB fam with the two general release color schemes.

The New Balance 650 arrives in "white with red" and "white with blue," making for quite a patriotic drop if I do say so myself.

The New Balance 650 feels familiar yet fresh. And that's because it's basically a high-top version of the Boston-based footwear brand's 550 sneakers.

The 650 is essentially a 550 on the bottom, boasting a rubber sole and punctured leather upper akin to the hyped low-top's construction. However, an extended puffy ankle collar topped off with a 650 logo adds some height and, thus, a new model number to the NB roster.

In other words, think of the 650 as the 550's younger yet taller sibling — just not as popular as its older brother (yet).

Now, I know what you may be thinking: aren't these basically Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 650Rs? No, but New Balance 650 kicks above undoubtedly bear a striking resemblance to ALD's red 650Rs.

I spent an embarrassing amount of time trying to spot the difference between ALD's and New Balance's 650s (conclusion: ALD's are a slightly deeper red with a fuzzy N logo...with co-branding, of course).

Nonetheless, New Balance's latest 650s are the model's first solo release — and perhaps the closest chance to copping the NY streetwear label's collaborative sneakers, which may arriving in new flavors soon.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
