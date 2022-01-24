New Balance Goes Green With the Vegan Friendly MADE 990v5

Brand: New Balance

Model: Vegan Friendly MADE 990v5

Release Date: Available now

Price: $185

Buy: Online at New Balance

Editor's Notes: If you thought you'd be getting a break from New Balance after its stacked schedule in 2021, you thought wrong.

Although the first week of the year has only just slipped our grasp, the sneaker industry, as ever, refuses to take a break. Considering the strength of its past 12 months, led in large by collaboration the likes of Todd Snyder, Stray Rats, Extra Butter, and WTAPS, New Balance has given itself a tough act to follow.

Though tough it may be, there's still plenty to be desired – MIU MIU's "MIU Balance," anyone?

Kickstarting the chain reaction that'll inevitably continue to make NB a serious contender for Jordan and YEEZY is a pledge to go green.

990s are a brand staple for NB and serve as the foundation for a large majority of its most popular releases, and as such, it receives regular updates to ensure the sneaker remains contemporary.

While we wait for the release of the 990V6, the 990V5 is the latest such update. For 2022, the silhouette is receiving a vegan-friendly makeover. Largely the same as previous iterations, as in, it's completely greyscaled; this updated take strips away the traditionally suede upper in place of vegan leather and plastic overlays.

Given New Balance's track record for quality control and craftsmanship, expect these to retain the buttery feel of comfort of the original. Just friendlier.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.