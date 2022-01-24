Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance Goes Green With the Vegan Friendly MADE 990v5

Written by Sam Cole

Brand: New Balance

Model: Vegan Friendly MADE 990v5

Release Date: Available now

Price: $185

Buy: Online at New Balance

Editor's Notes: If you thought you'd be getting a break from New Balance after its stacked schedule in 2021, you thought wrong.

Although the first week of the year has only just slipped our grasp, the sneaker industry, as ever, refuses to take a break. Considering the strength of its past 12 months, led in large by collaboration the likes of Todd Snyder, Stray Rats, Extra Butter, and WTAPS, New Balance has given itself a tough act to follow.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though tough it may be, there's still plenty to be desired – MIU MIU's "MIU Balance," anyone?

Kickstarting the chain reaction that'll inevitably continue to make NB a serious contender for Jordan and YEEZY is a pledge to go green.

990s are a brand staple for NB and serve as the foundation for a large majority of its most popular releases, and as such, it receives regular updates to ensure the sneaker remains contemporary.

While we wait for the release of the 990V6, the 990V5 is the latest such update. For 2022, the silhouette is receiving a vegan-friendly makeover. Largely the same as previous iterations, as in, it's completely greyscaled; this updated take strips away the traditionally suede upper in place of vegan leather and plastic overlays.

Given New Balance's track record for quality control and craftsmanship, expect these to retain the buttery feel of comfort of the original. Just friendlier.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Converse x Rick OwensDRKSTAR Chuck 70 High Lily White Egret Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
A-Cold-Wall*Nc.2 High Black
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • New Balance's Next American-Made 990s Are Seriously Peachy Keen
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now