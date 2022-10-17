Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike ACG Gets Fall-Ready With GORE-TEX Boots

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Brand: Nike ACG

Model: Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX

Release Date: November 10

Price: $230

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Rain, wind, and cold? Ah yes, the trifecta of fall – also known as boot season. There's still plenty of time to show your sneakers love, don't get me wrong, but if your girl is to keep both feet planted firmly on the ground, warm and dry, then opting for something with fine-tuned protective qualities is a must.

Plenty of boot options exist – Drake has shown a particular affinity for Diemme's options, as has Frank Ocean; Slam Jam has jumped into the game with its own hybrid, and you simply can't go wrong with a pair of classic Doc Martens.

Should you seek something multi-functional, as in, you could just as easily spin them around town as you could up and down a mountain, then look no further than Nike ACG.

With a line-up of gear that already boasts some of the best pieces of functional outerwear and pants currently on the market, it was only a matter of time until ACG bolstered its footwear arsenal with something tailored to the season.

For FW22, that role is undertaken by the Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX. As the name would suggest, the pair has been built for performance. Seated beneath the foot is Zoom Air cushioning and Trailframe to ensure heightened stability and comfort, while GORE-TEX wraps the upper for all-terrain waterproofing.

As per the season, this new set of boots arrives in a Batman-certified blacked-out palette, offset by a set of blue dual-toned hiking laces.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

