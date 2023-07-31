Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

Spooky season is around the corner, folks, which means it's time for new Nike Halloween shoes. Each year, Nike preps for the holiday with a Halloween-themed shoe (or a full-fledged pack in some cases), and 2023 is no exception.

First looks at Nike's 2023 Air Force 1 Low "Halloween" have landed, providing the best look thus far at the Swoosh's arguably creepiest shoe yet.

Early looks at Nike's Halloween Forces — expected sometime in the fall — reveal a stealthy look topped with scaly, reptilian textures blanketing the entire upper. But wait, there's more. Caution: freaky vibes lie ahead.

Nike's latest Air Force 1 grey outsole receives a ghoulish design of an eerie neon green pattern. At the same time, a creepy jack-o-lantern surfaces on a supernatural graphic taking over the AF1's insole while also materializing as a standout metallic shoelace charm.

And last but not least, spooky Nike branding hits on the tongue for a Halloween-worthy finish by the Swoosh.

Honestly, the only part safe from the Halloween feels is the signature "Air" branded midsole, arriving in its usual rubber composition. Preserving a traditional element of Black Forces is still kind of scary, though.

There have been several solid Halloween-themed Nikes over the years, from the Nike SB Dunk Low "Night of Mischief" to the perennial Nike Air Force 1 "Skeleton."

The Air Force 1 "Skeleton" has become somewhat of a Halloween staple for Nike, playing on the concept of a skeleton foot rendered in a fresh colorway each year.

Judging by the cold-blooded-level pairs, it looks like Nike wanted to switch things up with its yearly drop-off of Halloween Forces. Or perhaps, we'll see the snakeskin shoes AND a new Skeleton AF1 for Halloween 2023.

Sheesh. The Halloween Forces, Skeleton Forces, and the Candy Corn Dunks? It would be a happy Halloween indeed for sneakerheads — that's if this Nike delivers all three.