Nike’s Leopard Air Kukini Is Stüssy-Free

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Kukini SE "Kumquat and Action Red"

Release Date: May 13

Price: 16,500 yen ($126)

Buy: SNKRS Japan & atmos Tokyo's online raffle

Editor’s Notes: It's actually just Nike Air Kukini SE.; hold the Stüssy. Make sure you get it right.

After bringing back the archived Y2K model with Stüssy in 2020, Nike dusts off the Air Kukini once more, launching the shoe as a general release in the "Kumquat and Action Red" colorway without the help of Stüssy.

The Nike Air Kukini SE "Kumquat and Action Red" rests upon the famed Air sole, joined by a leopard printed upper that gets draped in the model's signature translucent web.

Sure, the details are undoubtedly eye-catching, but given the silhouette's underrated history, the question is begged: can Nike really make the Air Kukini "fetch" again? Seeing as Mean Girls' "fetch" didn't take off like Gretchen expected, that says a lot.

While Stüssy's Air Kukini Spiridon Cage 2 saw a sell-out, the shoe's resale value has gone down since its release, selling for as low as $105 nowadays on platforms like StockX. Meanwhile, the collab's Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 counterpart is pumping for between $250 and $345 on the resale marketplace.

Who knows? Perhaps, the Nike Air Kukini SE's general release could be what launches the under-appreciated model into the spotlight again, alongside Nike's Air Presto and Zoom Air Flight 95 rebirths – though they're getting some hyped assistance from Hello Kitty, Drake, and Supreme.

When it comes to the Nike Air Kukini SE's fate, we'll just have to find out next time on Dragon Ball Z.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
