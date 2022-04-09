Hold Up – Did Drake Just Debut a Flight Zoom 95-Inspired NOCTA Sneaker?

If you're still licking your wounds over the Ls you took on the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Terra drop a few weeks back, fret not; if Drake's latest courtside look is anything to go by, there could be a new Zoom Flight 95-inspired sneaker on the way.

When it comes to marketing product, Hip-Hop's Sonic and Shadow – it's up to you which is which – Drake and Kanye know how to choose their staging grounds.

For Ye, nothing is off-limits. The DONDA listening parties? A double-edged sword of album promo and YEEZY GAP ads. Family dramas? Part of the rollout. For Canada's (and October's) very own, things are far simpler – Instagram flicks and courtside picks; no, that's not an upcoming album.

The Champagne Papi IG page has served as a hub for putting eyes on new NOCTA x Nike drops over the past couple of years. 'Fit pics have been drip-feeding looks at new Hot Step Terra colorways, the long-awaited CLB Air Force 1, and plenty of as-of-yet unreleased apparel.

It's no secret that Drake loves posting up courtside with Adonis or his squad, even if it does end up in him being memed to oblivion. As much as his love of the game, the artist seems to enjoy taking to the courtside to debut new purchases, such as his insanely expensive Frank Ocean Homer chain or this new rumored-to-be NOCTA silhouette.

Originally released in 1995, the Zoom Flight 95 was a generation-defining silhouette, instantly recognizable thanks to its iconic bug-eyed sole. Thanks to its huge popularity, the sneaker made several comebacks in 2007, 2015, and 2022.

By the looks of it, Drake's new sneaker pulls key elements from the Zoom Flight 95, such as the midsole pods, carbon fiber-like pattern work, and mixed fabrication upper.

Honestly, regardless of whether or not these do end up being a NOCTA drop, they're fire – possibly even better than the ZF95. If basketball is the next sport that Drake sets NOCTA's sights on, it wouldn't come as a surprise, especially since they've already tackled golf.

Only time (and Drizzy) will tell – so keep your eyes peeled for updates as they come.