Nike's Quietly Killer Dad Shoe Has the Makings of Swoosh Classic

Too many Nike dad shoes? Psh, no such thing. Actually, I say, the more, the merrier...and the Swoosh-ier!

Although low-soled shoes took the front seat this year, the chunky, sporty dad shoe is still along for the ride. In the Nike universe, the brand houses several Swoosh dad shoe hits like the P-6000 and the Zoom Vomero 5 (LeBron James swears by the latter model). Even Nike's sleeper dad shoes, like the Initiator, go hard.

The Nike Initiator quietly stepped into the scene sometime last year, it seems, and it has pretty much flown under the radar ever since. The Nike shoe is like the grandaddy of Nike dad shoes, resembling several early 2000s-inspired runner models like the Nike V2K Run and Air Pegasus 2005. And don't forget the sprinkles of the other two previously mentioned Nike shoes, the Vomero and P-6000.

Like Nike's other retro-style running sneakers, the Initiator offers up a classic technical build, including ultra-breathable uppers and the utmost cushy details. And then, a nice chunked-up sole caps it all off.

Nike has dished out the Initiator in several solid colorways, ranging from '00s flavors like metallic neons to rotation staples like black and white. There's also this one cream colorway, "Light Bone," for those into something more tasty.

The Nike Initiator has a classic dad shoe look, great colorways, and it's only $80 (!!!). The chunky model has the makings of a great dad shoe, so it's surprising that the model hasn't had that "Vomero moment"...yet.

Who knows? Maybe 2025 will be the Initiator's year to be the next big Nike dad shoe.