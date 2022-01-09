Be Like Water – Be Like Nike's “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” Pack

Brand: Nike

Model: Blazer Mid, Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, and Air Force 1 “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless”

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Just as quickly as it came, the first week of Gregorian New Year has passed us by; as we approach the Chinese (or Lunar) New Year, the fashion and sneaker industry prepares for their own round of celebrations.

Within the Chinese zodiac tradition, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, so if you were unsure why Gucci, Balenciaga, EVISU, and a plethora of others had adopted the title for a series of years-beginning capsule collections, that's why.

Nike is no stranger to Chinese New Year celebrations, having released many a series of themed sneaker packs of the years. For this year's efforts, the Swoosh is going against the grain to create a pack that is void of Tiger prints and motifs, instead opting to be like water – “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless.”

The pack, which so far includes three pieces, seemingly takes inspiration from Bruce Lee's famous quote, an exert of which reads: "Be Water, My Friend. Empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless, like water."

First up is the Blazer Mid, which is arguably the most intricate of the pack, featuring a tri-color quilted upper, jade gems at the heel counter (which appear throughout the collection), and an additional set of red laces that wrap around the ankle via metallic clasps.

For the Air Force 1 Utility High 2.0, a green, jade-like translucent rugged outsole and an icy chain-linked ankle strap are the centerpieces of the construction, setting these apart from anything we've seen previously from the silhouette.

Last but not least is the Air Force 1 Low, which is far more simplistic than the other sneakers in the pack, yet still executes the pale jade and pink hues with finesse.

Whether or not the pack will include additional silhouettes is yet to be seen, but this may well be one of the best Lunar New Year packs the brand has developed in recent years.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.