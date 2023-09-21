And Just Like That, Tom Sachs & Nike Are Back!

After officially cutting ties following a fruitful collaborative relationship earlier this year, Nike and Tom Sachs look to be back in cahoots, that’s after official images of a new look General Purpose Shoe surfaced on the Swoosh’s webstore.

The duo, whose partnership dates back over a decade, announced back in May that they’d no longer be working together, around the same time that reports of alleged abuse within Sachs' studio also came to light.

Nike, though, didn’t cite these allegations as the reason for their split from Sachs, but instead released a statement to Highsnobiety that read: "We are not working with Tom’s studio at this time and have no release dates planned.”

Tom Sachs' rep declined to comment on the situation when Highsnobiety reached out back in May, although Sachs himself did release an open letter categorically denying the alleged abuse accusations.

1 / 5 Nike

Nevertheless, here we are, less than six months later and the NikeCraft x Tom Sachs collaboration train looks to be back up and running, with the impending release of a previously-leaked “Summit White” General Purpose Shoe in the pipeline.

The General Purpose Shoe, or GPS for short, is a sneaker focused on accessibility. Since Nike and Sachs began issuing the "boring" silhouette in 2022 (a drop that, ironically, was extremely hard to cop), the GPS has sold out almost instantaneously on every release.

"To some the GPS still represents an elite shoe that will be impossible to get, but we want our community to know that the GPS is here to stay,” Sachs told Highsnobiety in an interview in 2022.

“It’s been crafted for a wider audience, for seasons to come. This is not a men’s shoe, or a women’s shoe; this is a universal shoe."

The news that Nike and Sachs were going their separate ways came just weeks after the release of the “Field Brown” colorway, a drop which too flew off the shelves in no time at all.

That being the case, from a sales standpoint, the fact that Nike and Sachs have rekindled their collaborative love affair seems like a no brainer. Yet this big of a u-turn so soon after cutting ties does leave unanswered questions.

Either way, the GPS is making a return, which is all that really matters.