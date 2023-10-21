Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These Scaly Dunks Are Ready for the Year of the Dragon

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

It feels like just yesterday we toasted to 2023. And now, we're roughly months away from saying hello to 2024. Boy, how time flies.

While some of us are still trying to wrap our heads around the fast-approaching new year, folks like Nike are already in 2024.

Over the years, we've seen Nike issue drops relating to the Chinese New Year and its zodiacs, like the "Firecracker" Dunks and "Year of the Tiger" Forces. And it seems the Swoosh is maintaining the tradition for 2024, a.k.a. the Year of the Dragon.

Behold, the Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Cactus." As you can see, the Dunks don't outright bear the "Year of the Dragon" name, but the sneakers certainly echo the animal's spirit.

For instance, the Dusty Cactus Dunks come with a creamy leather foundation topped with scaly overlays in green (almost like a dragon's skin).

Atop the laces, you'll notice some eye-catching charms, which sort of resemble dragon claws. While similar graphics also decorate the insole, the "Just Do It" on the tongue appears to be reimagined with the fire-breathing creature.

Other noteworthy details include the pops of red on the sneaker, speaking to the color typically worn during the Chinese New Year to bring good luck and fortune.

There's also the traditional Big Swoosh (also scaly) joined by an even tinier Swoosh (not scaled) on the Dunks, which just felt like a good ole fun touch.

The Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Cactus" is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. And it's worth pointing out that the Chinese New Year, and thus the Year of the Dragon, kicks off on February 10, 2024. Perhaps we'll catch the pairs around then.

Nike's new year releases continue to pile up, with the year kicking off with the anticipated White/Navy 3s in January. May the new year bring you good fortune with your 2024 cops.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Glenclyffe Low
The North Face
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Check Car Coat
Patta
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Mossa Beanie
Stockholm Surfboard Club
$100
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snakeskin Dunks & Michigan Air Max 1s Rounds off Nike's "Head to Head" Pack
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    CLOT, Fragment Design, & Nike Meet Again for the Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • samuel ross hublot collab 2023
    Samuel Ross & Hublot Return With a Bang (Big Bang Tourbillon, That Is)
    • Watches
  • two models wear clothes from advisory board crystals
    No, Supreme Is Not Hiring Two New Creative Directors
    • Style
  • nike dunk low dusty cactus 2023
    These Scaly Dunks Are Ready for the Year of the Dragon
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 12 cherry
    The Cherry 12s Are Back & Sweet As Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Puma x Pleasures
    PUMA and Pleasures Have Your Fall Uniform on Lock
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • heaven by marc jacobs dr martens velvet collab
    Heaven by Marc Jacobs & Dr. Martens' Velvet Collab Is a Grungy Hit
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023