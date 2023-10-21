These Scaly Dunks Are Ready for the Year of the Dragon

It feels like just yesterday we toasted to 2023. And now, we're roughly months away from saying hello to 2024. Boy, how time flies.

While some of us are still trying to wrap our heads around the fast-approaching new year, folks like Nike are already in 2024.

Over the years, we've seen Nike issue drops relating to the Chinese New Year and its zodiacs, like the "Firecracker" Dunks and "Year of the Tiger" Forces. And it seems the Swoosh is maintaining the tradition for 2024, a.k.a. the Year of the Dragon.

Behold, the Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Cactus." As you can see, the Dunks don't outright bear the "Year of the Dragon" name, but the sneakers certainly echo the animal's spirit.

For instance, the Dusty Cactus Dunks come with a creamy leather foundation topped with scaly overlays in green (almost like a dragon's skin).

Atop the laces, you'll notice some eye-catching charms, which sort of resemble dragon claws. While similar graphics also decorate the insole, the "Just Do It" on the tongue appears to be reimagined with the fire-breathing creature.

Other noteworthy details include the pops of red on the sneaker, speaking to the color typically worn during the Chinese New Year to bring good luck and fortune.

There's also the traditional Big Swoosh (also scaly) joined by an even tinier Swoosh (not scaled) on the Dunks, which just felt like a good ole fun touch.

The Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Cactus" is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. And it's worth pointing out that the Chinese New Year, and thus the Year of the Dragon, kicks off on February 10, 2024. Perhaps we'll catch the pairs around then.

Nike's new year releases continue to pile up, with the year kicking off with the anticipated White/Navy 3s in January. May the new year bring you good fortune with your 2024 cops.