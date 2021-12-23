"Vintage Black" is the New Nike Dunk High "Panda"

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk High "Vintage Black"

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: I think it's fair to say that Nike's Dunk High deserves some time in the spotlight, seeing as the Lows have had all of the fun this year.

It's felt like the taller, chunkier version of the inescapable silhouette has almost been forgotten amongst the Swoosh's relentless release schedule. Sure, Dunk Lows are pretty much the perfect sneaker for the Spring/Summer season, but we're past that and long due a break.

The few Highs that have made it to the surface have been somewhat of a mirror to their low-top counterparts; darker color palettes to offset the bright hues of "Archeo Pink" and "Laser Orange."

These darker versions of the classic two-tone color blocking scheme have been a welcome addition to fall rotations, though there have been few.

Nike's newfound love of vintage-wash treatments that has already presented itself on the lows in "Aged Navy" and "Vintage Green" is making its way to the Nike Dunk High in "Vintage Black."

These are a no-brainer – built on a timeless foundation of black and white (previously dubbed "Panda"), the colorway takes a classic and gives it subtle updates to make it look better than ever.

A yellowed midsole? Check. Textured, aged-to-perfection black leather overlays? Check. Subtly off-white laces? Check.

This pair hits all the marks with minimal effort and just goes to show that collaboration-free, no-frills constructions can still knock it out of the park – something many sneaker brands would do well to remember.

