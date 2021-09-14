You Can Still Buy the Nike x Sacai x CLOT LDWaffle Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

There are no limits in the world of collaborations now. Footwear has become the testing ground for collaborative collisions of all sorts and never is that more apparent — both in style and in name — than with the Nike x Sacai x CLOT LDWaffle Net Orange Blaze. The latest in a saga of LDWaffle reinterpretations, the LDWaffle Net Orange Blaze officially dropped on September 14 but you can still secure a pair at StockX.

Sacai’s Chitose Abe has certainly made a name for herself in footwear design over the past couple of years, consistently dominating the spotlight with her clashing updates of classic Nike silhouettes. Perhaps more quietly, though for a longer period, CLOT’s Edison Chen has also garnered a cult following for his takes on Nike staples. It’s no surprise that when the two designers connect with The Swoosh, the shoe is going to garner quite a lot of attention in the sneaker community.

Even without the names attached, though, the LDWaffle Net Orange Blaze would likely cause a stir. A neutral upper consists of suede overlays and a transparent foundation while red and orange battle for the spotlight on the sole unit, Swoosh, laces, and tongues. Finished off with a classic gum sole and hits of lime green to the tongue tab and lace panel, this is one of the most striking colorways in recent memory.

How much does the Nike x Sacai x CLOT LDWaffle Net Orange Blaze cost?

The Nike x Sacai x CLOT LDWaffle Net Orange Blaze retailed for a price of $170 but StockX market data shows a 12-month trade range of $291-$817. The average sale price is $434, sitting at an 88 percent price premium on retail. Of course, if you missed out on release day, you can secure your certified-authentic pair at StockX.

