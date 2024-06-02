Nike Has Resurrected Its Most Elderly Running Shoe

OG Nike fans may know the story of Nike's Waffle beginnings. For those unfamiliar, I'll make a long story short: Unhappy with running spikes and looking to make the next best runner, track coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman tossed some Nikes on his wife's waffle iron and — boom — the Waffle sole was born.

The intrusive thoughts won and made history, in other words.

One of the earliest models to sport Nike's grippy waffle sole was the Waffle Trainer sneaker, a slim runner birthed in the 1970s, way before the days of sacai's touch and Waffle-inspired Dunks.

Now, nearly 50 years later, Nike's eldest runner is back and — dare I say — looking better than ever.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Early looks at the revived Nike Waffle Trainer reveal the sneaker with a fresh, trendy build. Instead of the traditional nylon uppers, the Waffle Trainer now boasts a breathable mesh construction dipped in a vintage black shade.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 2024 Waffle Trainer does uphold some classic details. The sneaker still carries some of those suede touches on the upper. Of course, the famed Waffle sole settles out below, joined by a yellowed midsole speaking to the sneaker's wise age (note: the base also looks a tad thicker than it was in the 70s).

The iconic Nike Waffle Trainer is set to make its big return during the Fall 2024 season. This comeback joins a lineup of other recently-resurrected Nikes, resulting in a serious collection of Nike throwbacks for the year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So far, Nike's Astro Grabber returned with help from fashion label Bode. Then, there was the Nike Field General's comeback, challenging the popular adidas Samba.

In short, the Nike Waffle Trainer won't be the only slender Nike shoe walking the streets.