Patta’s Wavy Nike Air Max 1 Drops Globally Today

Brand: Patta x Nike

Model: Air Max 1 “Wave”

Release Date: October 8 (initial release), October 15 (wider release)

Price: $160

Buy: Initially available at Patta (online and in-store) and Nike SNKRS, before dropping at select retailers TBC

What the Internet Is Saying: Pretty much what we’re all thinking: “These are wavy, baby!”

What We’re Saying: Following months of leaks and rumors, Patta has finally unveiled official release information for its upcoming Nike Air Max 1 collaboration. The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Wave” will be released on October 8 via Patta and Nike, before dropping at a range of select retailers on October 15.

The Dutch streetwear stalwart has been responsible for some of the most coveted Air Max 1s in history, and this upcoming collaboration adds to an already elite catalog and cements Patta’s spot as the greatest Air Max 1 collaborator in the industry. With the model shaping up to be the Dunk’s successor as sneaker of the moment, the “Wave” Air Max 1 is expected to make a big splash.

Whereas Travis Scott (who also has a range of Air Max 1 collaborations pending) has given the model a drastic makeover, Patta’s design is much more subtle, with both the colorway, paneling, and color blocking staying as close to classic as possible. The biggest change is the design of the mudguard, which has been given a wavy update.

In addition to the sneaker, Patta and Nike will be releasing a video series also titled “The Wave.” Watch it below.

“We’re excited to launch the Air Max 1 and The Wave as the ignition point for a more purpose-driven evolution in our partnership with Nike. Product will always remain a thread of what we deliver, and together, we’re committed to developing nuanced projects and narratives that aim to truly serve and drive change for our community,” says Gee Schmidt, co-founder of Patta.

