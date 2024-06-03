PUMA's Even Good at Making Secretly Handsome Clogs

Like the leaping cat that's been its mascot for years now, PUMA is also full of surprises. Who knew the sportswear label made secretly stylish clogs that are just as good as its underrated sneakers? Well, PUMA knows its talents, obviously.

And what's the name of this new handsome PUMA slip-on, you may ask? Call it the Shibui mule.

It seems that PUMA's Shibui mule slipped into the footwear scene earlier this year, making some noise amongst the brand's diehard fans, who rave about the shoes' comfort and effortless style in reviews.

Nonetheless, it's kind of wild that PUMA's comfy mules aren't being discussed more amongst the mule boyz. Here, we have a sneaker brand designing a pretty good-looking clog. Not to say it hasn't been already done (PUMA's been there, even). It's just that the label is having a pretty amazing year, thanks to solid revivals and uber-cool collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, you're telling me that PUMA created its own foam Birks? Do tell me more and maybe even share where to get these bad boys...for research purposes, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

PUMA's Shibui mule takes on the classic albeit trendy shape of today's most cherished clogs, crafted from the ever-trusty and cushy EVA foam.

A contoured footbed joins forces with a PUMA-branded backstrap, promising a snug and secure fit. At the same time, PUMA's mules are more than ready for the summer, thanks to some refreshing side cutouts welcoming some air to the foot.

What's more, PUMA's Shibui mules are bathed in super nice tonal colors, like black, olive green, and off-white.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

PUMA has plenty of other season-worthy sandals to offer, too, like its beautifully beefy Shibusa slides and Shibui Cat slides. There's also the CA mule, a slide-in clog that's strapless, stacked, and snazzy.

From the looks of it, PUMA's summery steppers have just begun to launch at some international stores. But again, models like the Shibui mule launched elsewhere months back, and some are even still available on PUMA's website right now for a cool 45 bucks.

Very few pairs remain, though. It's no surprise that the incredibly nice clog nearly sold out during a time when stylish slip-ons are all the rage.