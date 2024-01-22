Pusha T Took Us to Dior's "Timeless" FW24 Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Dior's Fall/Winter 2024 menswear show, held on January 19 as part of Paris Fashion Week, blessed us with a star-studded front row full of celeb fans, including Rita Ora, Haerin of NewJeans fame, Lewis Hamilton, and the one and only Pusha T. Rihanna? That's next week!

Pusha kindly took Highsnobiety along for the ride to his front-row seat at Dior as he made his way to and from the show, highlighting some absurdly luxe moments in the meanwhile.

Pusha attended the show dripping head to toe in Dior (naturally), wearing a striped shirt buttoned all the way up, wide brown pants, an oversized wool coat to match — pearl brooch included — and a pair of the collection’s show-stopping white crocodile leather boots, maybe the second sauciest boots of the season.

Sitting next to actor Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, The Menu) who was also decked out in Dior's suiting and crossbody bag, Pusha T embodied the whole “Friday afternoon at a posh prep school in 1986” vibe of creative director Kim Jones' FW24 Dior menswear collection. King Push indeed.

Jones cited Romeo and Juliet as one of the stylistic inspirations, which you can see in his fluid, genderless tailoring.

Though the pants epitomize clean lines, they're also all drapey, paired with dreamy loose tops and unbuttoned jackets pulled open.

Knee-high socks, bomber jackets, men’s ballet flats, and trenches all in varying shades of khaki, brown, and grey (for the most part) informed the season's vibe.

But even the best clothes step aside for stars like Pusha T and Pharrell, who greeted the rapper as soon as he walked into the show decked out in Dior newness (Pharrell, of course, was yeehaw'd up).

It was all in the details for Pusha T, though, who took time to “assemble” Dior’s new watches and silver rings before pulling up.

Paired with the lowkey logo on his collared shirt and the pearl brooch pinned to his coat, Pusha T exuded the Dior man’s gentlemanly essence.

He described the Dior collection as “timeless” and the way he rocked it all, he was not wrong.