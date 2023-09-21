Raf Simons’ Final Fred Perry Collection Is the End of an Era

After fifteen years of collaboration, Raf Simons’ Fred Perry chapter is coming to an end.

The Belgian designer, who has riffed on British counterculture since his first Fred Perry link up in 2003, has released his final capsule alongside the celebrated label, which is available online now.

Over the years, Simons has used Fred Perry as a canvas for exploring his obsession with British youth culture. From the Manchester scene to Northern Soul, punk and to the 100 Club, the designer continuously reimagines these periods through his distinctive lens, imbuing modernity into Fred Perry classics.

Fred Perry / Ewan Spencer

And, true to form, Fall/Winter 2023 once again sees Simons look late eighties and early nineties Britain, a time when life was tough but communities came together with a particular focus around music, fashion, and friendship.

Fred Perry / Ewan Spencer

The styling throughout this era was iconic and serves as a source of inspiration for Simons. Think sharp tailoring layered over bleached and over-washed T-shirts, so fitted they look like they’d shrunk in the wash.

Fred Perry / Ewan Spencer

It’s these specific details that Simons has referenced throughout his final Fred Perry collection that has been captured by British photographer, Ewen Spencer inside Oxford Street’s 100 Club basement.