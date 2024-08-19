Salomon’s Perfected Its Gradient Colorways

How has Salomon, a brand that a decade ago was only worn by function-obsessed outdoor enthusiasts, become certifiably fashionable? Well, one answer is by creating sneakers in beautiful colorways.

Whether it be bright tie-dyed fabrics or dark and grungy makeovers, the brand’s Sportstyle division (which is responsible for its more fashion-oriented output) rarely misses with its color combinations.

Its consistently excellent colorways are such a phenomenon that we approached the team behind them for some answers (spoiler: their inspirations come from far-ranging places from street culture to the natural environment that surrounds the Salomon HQ in the middle of the Alps).

Salomon’s expertise in the art of sneaker colorways is once again on full show with its latest collection: the Salomon Chromatic Pack.

Taking iconic pieces from Salomon’s history, including its most hyped trail sneakers and its technical outdoor clothing, the brand has upgraded its archival favorites with a chromatic color spectrum organized in sequence to represent all the colors of the rainbow.

The gradient print, inspired by colorful tie-dye, puts a striking composition on each item. The finished product has an appeal similar to that of Lorenz OG’s customized sneakers that regularly go viral.

The sneakers in the pack include the XT-6, ACS Pro, and RX MOC 3.0, models that have been at the forefront of Salomon Sportstyle’s collections. A relative newcomer to Salomon Sportstyle’s range, the Speedcross 3, is also included with a slightly less conspicuous gradient print than the one provided by L'Art de L'Automobile earlier this year.

The four sneakers, along with a range of apparel and accessories, are available from August 20 at Salomon’s website and select brand stores. The sneakers are priced between $100 and $200.

Just when you think Salomon has created its best colorway yet, it continues to outdo itself.