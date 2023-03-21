Salomon Is Having a "Red October" Moment in March

Brand: Salomon

Model: XT-6 "10 YEARS"

Release Date: March 28

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Salomon

Editor's Notes: Despite only being three months into the year, Salomon has already staked a significant claim for dominance of sneaker-related hype. An easy feat, perhaps, considering the brand's sharp rise in popularity over the past three years, but its ramped-up efforts are certainly deserving of recognition.

Unlike some of the releases we've become accustomed to from the Alpine performance brand, 2023's efforts have been a celebratory affair, seeing its efforts concentrated on reviving archival and fan-favorite styles, styles that have been essential to pushing Salomon towards the top end of the sneaker industry.

Although it remains early doors, it's done well to offer a series of excellent picks already across its most desirable flagship styles.

While you might argue that the XT-6 and XT-4 are at risk of undergoing Nike Dunk fatigue, fans can't get enough, proven by the huge success of the RECUT and OG packs.

Now, the XT-6 is once again the center of celebrations as it turns 10. To mark its decade in the game, much like the RECUT pack, a special edition is in order.

This version, dubbed "10 YEARS," is a "Red October" moment, seeing the sleek runner decked out in a rich red coloring that extends across the length of the shoe, contrasting with touches of white throughout.

