Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon & Y/PROJECT’s Experimental Trail Shoe Is Seriously Scrunched-Up

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Salomon x Y/Project
1 / 2

On Y/PROJECT and Salomon’s Speedcross 3 sneaker, two French brands from distinctly different worlds come together.

Draping, pleating, and manipulating fabric is Y/PROJECT’s bread and butter, techniques regularly deployed in its inventive collections. However, for Salomon’s Speedcross 3, a hi-tech shoe engineered for trail running in 2011, it is uncharted territory to be explored.

Shop Salomon x Y/PROJECT Here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While still built with its original grippy sole unit and streamlined shape, the collaborative shoe has a highly textured upper where an adjustable drawstring scrunches up an excess of fabric. 

We first saw this combination of rugged trail gear and unorthodox fabric manipulation earlier this year, when it featured on the feet of a star-studded Y/PROJECT Fall/Winter 2024 campaign — the final seasonal collection in former creative director Glenn Martens’ 10-year reign at the brand. 

Salomon x Y/Project
1 / 7

Now, it’s ready to be unleashed. The Y/PROJECT x Salomon Speedcross 3 has been officially unveiled by a steamy Paris-themed photo shoot ahead of its release on October 10

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The shoe, which retails for $220, is one of the last chances to buy something from Y/PROJECT’s Glenn Martens era.

Salomon x Y/Project
1 / 4

While there’s much excitement around what Glenn Martens’ next moves are, it’s a shame that his work with Salomon likely won’t extend beyond this debut Y/PROJECT collaboration — his experimental savoir-faire and Salomon’s technical know-how have proven to be a captivating combination.

SHOP SALOMON SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All Salomon
SalomonACS + Seasonal Asphalt/Black/Falcon
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
SalomonXT-6 Rum Raisin/Fired Brick
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
SalomonSnowclog Advanced Black
$255.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon’s Techy Mountain Shoe Gets a Subtly Stylish Upgrade
    • Style
  • Salomon’s Trail Clog Advances Into a Sleek Snow Boot 
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon’s Next Big Shoe Just Got Sleeker
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon's Timeless Trail Shoe Is in Experimental Territory
    • Sneakers
  • L'Art de L'Automobile & Salomon's Trail Shoes Riff on a ‘90s Racecar (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • SOAR & norda Prove Two Running Brands is Better Than One
    • Style
  • From HOKA to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Urban Summit: Kathmandu Wants You To Reach Your Personal Peak
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Teoni’s Debut Solo Exhibition Responds to the Pretentious Art World
    • Art & Design
  • These Four Artists Put The Google Pixel 9 Pro To The Test
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
  • adidas’ Spruced-Up Superstar Gets Extra Sophisticated
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now