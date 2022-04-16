SHEIN's Staggering Valuation, Nike's Dunk Drop Calendar, & Kirsten Dunst's 2003 Met Gala 'Fit
It's the weekend, baby!
To kick off our weekly recap, let's get the scary stuff out of the way: Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, Travis Scott is launching his comeback, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went on a date with Jeff Bezos, and fast fashion giant SHEIN is looking to secure an $100 billion valuation.
The week wasn't all gloom and doom, though. Lizzo launched a shapewear brand, Highsnobiety got its hands on Heven x Coperni's viral glass handbags, and Al Pacino was confirmed to the the proud owner of a Shrek iPhone case.
In drops, Supreme released bloody T-shirts, Billie Eilish and Nike revealed an eco-conscious Air Force 1, and Therabody released a Theragun for your face. Not all releases went off without a hitch — MSCHF and Tyga's "Wavy Baby" shoe, slated to debut on April 18, is now the subject of a lawsuit filed by Vans.
Now, before you plunge into our week in review, take a minute to check out Palianytsia, a newly launched website compiling a master list of Ukrainian fashion brands to support.
Everyone Hates SHEIN But No One Wants to Stop Buying It
"On Highsnobiety's Instagram post about SHEIN's fast-fashion takeover, comments ranged from "BLOCK SHEIN" to "I have no respect for SHEIN," with nary a positive word to be found... The public clearly despises SHEIN but someone's buying."
For Rihanna, Basic Maternity Clothes Were Never an Option
"Rihanna's pregnancy style is kind of a big deal, people. She's not only somehow keeping up with her unapologetically excellent style (with the guest appearance from her protruding plus-one) but she's also showing that there's no shame in the preggers game, with hopes of uplifting other moms-to-be."
What's the Deal With This adidas x Balenciaga Triple S?!?
"You've seen the Gucci Triple S, you've seen the Guccididas shoes, but you ain't never seen an adidas x Balenciaga Triple S before."
PSA: Leggings Are Pants Again
"Move those low-rise jeans over and make room for fashion's latest round of Believe It Or Not, It's Back: leggings as pants."
Here's Your Ultimate Nike Dunk Low Release Radar
"If you're sick of seeing the "Panda" colorway or find yourself still trying your best to get your hands and feet on a pair of Dunk Lows of your own but finding it hard to sift through the noise, look no further – this release radar has been compiled to help keep you on top of everything Nike has in the pipeline."
Fashion Obscura: Kirsten Dunst's 2003 Met Gala 'Fit
"To kick off Fashion Obscura, Highsnobiety's new series voyaging through the annals of under-appreciated fashion history, I'm calling it: KiKi's 2003 Met Gala outfit is to modern fashion as KiKi's filmography is to the history of modern cinema."