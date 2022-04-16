SHEIN's Staggering Valuation, Nike's Dunk Drop Calendar, & Kirsten Dunst's 2003 Met Gala 'Fit

It's the weekend, baby!

To kick off our weekly recap, let's get the scary stuff out of the way: Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, Travis Scott is launching his comeback, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went on a date with Jeff Bezos, and fast fashion giant SHEIN is looking to secure an $100 billion valuation.

The week wasn't all gloom and doom, though. Lizzo launched a shapewear brand, Highsnobiety got its hands on Heven x Coperni's viral glass handbags, and Al Pacino was confirmed to the the proud owner of a Shrek iPhone case.

In drops, Supreme released bloody T-shirts, Billie Eilish and Nike revealed an eco-conscious Air Force 1, and Therabody released a Theragun for your face. Not all releases went off without a hitch — MSCHF and Tyga's "Wavy Baby" shoe, slated to debut on April 18, is now the subject of a lawsuit filed by Vans.

Now, before you plunge into our week in review, take a minute to check out Palianytsia, a newly launched website compiling a master list of Ukrainian fashion brands to support.

Everyone Hates SHEIN But No One Wants to Stop Buying It

Getty Images / Emma McIntyre/SHEIN Together Fest 2021

"On Highsnobiety's Instagram post about SHEIN's fast-fashion takeover, comments ranged from "BLOCK SHEIN" to "I have no respect for SHEIN," with nary a positive word to be found... The public clearly despises SHEIN but someone's buying."

For Rihanna, Basic Maternity Clothes Were Never an Option

@badgalriri / Dennis Leupold

"Rihanna's pregnancy style is kind of a big deal, people. She's not only somehow keeping up with her unapologetically excellent style (with the guest appearance from her protruding plus-one) but she's also showing that there's no shame in the preggers game, with hopes of uplifting other moms-to-be."

What's the Deal With This adidas x Balenciaga Triple S?!?

Highsnobiety / Balenciaga/adidas

"You've seen the Gucci Triple S, you've seen the Guccididas shoes, but you ain't never seen an adidas x Balenciaga Triple S before."

PSA: Leggings Are Pants Again

Balenciaga

"Move those low-rise jeans over and make room for fashion's latest round of Believe It Or Not, It's Back: leggings as pants."

Here's Your Ultimate Nike Dunk Low Release Radar

Nike / Highsnobiety

"If you're sick of seeing the "Panda" colorway or find yourself still trying your best to get your hands and feet on a pair of Dunk Lows of your own but finding it hard to sift through the noise, look no further – this release radar has been compiled to help keep you on top of everything Nike has in the pipeline."

Fashion Obscura: Kirsten Dunst's 2003 Met Gala 'Fit

Getty Images / Evan Agostini

"To kick off Fashion Obscura, Highsnobiety's new series voyaging through the annals of under-appreciated fashion history, I'm calling it: KiKi's 2003 Met Gala outfit is to modern fashion as KiKi's filmography is to the history of modern cinema."