Therabody's TheraFace Is a Mini Massage Gun for Better Skin

Therabody, the wellness-tech company known for its Theragun massage therapy device, is entering the beauty space with a new gadget for the face.

Billed as "the ultimate device for facial health," the TheraFace uses several different technologies to reduce facial muscle pain, firm and tighten the skin, reduce acne and fine lines, and remove oil build-up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Thee handheld wand comes with eight different attachment "heads" that can be swapped out, depending on your individual goal.

Three percussive attachments (cone, micro-point, and flat) use massage therapy to alleviate minor pain and muscle tension in the face, jaw, neck, and head.

Next up, three additional attachments harness the power of LED light therapy, which small studies have shown may help target acne and redness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A microcurrent attachment sends small amounts of electricity through your skin, stimulating collagen production and temporarily lifting and tightening facial muscles. (Similarly shocking devices such as the ZIIP and the NuFace have been on the market for years, and helped catapult microcurrent skin treatments into the mainstream.)

Lastly, a super-powered cleansing attachment brushes away dirt, oil, and debris as percussive massage dislodges pore-blocking gunk and dead skin.

Despite the fact that the TheraFace is, at the end of the day, a cosmetic product, Therabody has positioned it as a wellness solution for the sports-inclined. Along with model Karlie Kloss (a Therabody investor), a diverse range of athletes — including tennis star Maria Sharapova, former basketball player Pau Gasol, football player DeAndre Hopkins, and skateboarder Felipe Gustavo — star in a campaign for the TheraFace.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's a clever move, especially considering Therabody's core customer base consists of Theragun users who likely lead an active lifestyle (and may not match the typical profile of a beauty fanatic inclined to invest in, say, the aforementioned ZIIP or NuFace).

Whether you consider it a wellness product or a beauty device in disguise, TheraFace is shaking up both industries — and blurring the lines between them along the way.