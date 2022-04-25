re-size? is Your Chance to Secure a Pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey"

Who'd have thought 2022 would be the year you finally secured a pair of Ye's Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey?" Well, thanks to size? launching its new resale platform, re-size?, you might just be adding them into your collection.

Resale platforms are nothing new – at first, it felt a little strange when they started to find footing in the UK and European markets in the early 2010s, despite already being fully-fledged in Asian markets. Now, they're plenty. From Stockx to Klekt, Presentedby, GOAT, and Kick Game, we're spoilt for choice, and everyone has their own loyalties.

There's no avoiding the foundational truth of reselling – it's all for personal gain and profiteering at the expense of one another. Plain and simple. This is the reason so many people object to the popularity and prominence of these platforms; it's made the general purchase of sneakers at a retail price all the more difficult.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

By the looks of it, size? is looking to shake up this narrative and bring something new to the table, where reselling culture is concerned.

With the launch of re-size?, the European retailer and trusted sneaker authority are offering customers a second chance to secure their grails while benefiting the wider community through charitable outreach.

Penned as a first of its kind for a footwear trailer, this series will connect influential figures and respected collectors within the footwear community for the benefit of partner charities. The scheme begins this week via the size? launches app with the raffle of the Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Originally launched back in 2009, the Air Yeezy 1 was the catalyst for everything from the Air Yeezy 2 "Solar Red" to adidas YEEZY Foam Runner. A true collector's item, the silhouette's sale will generate funds for the "Blueprint for All" charity, which works to give back to underprivileged communities and young people.

The first draw of the re-size? program is live now via size? launches