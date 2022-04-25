Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

re-size? is Your Chance to Secure a Pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey"

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
size?
1 / 2

Who'd have thought 2022 would be the year you finally secured a pair of Ye's Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey?" Well, thanks to size? launching its new resale platform, re-size?, you might just be adding them into your collection.

Resale platforms are nothing new – at first, it felt a little strange when they started to find footing in the UK and European markets in the early 2010s, despite already being fully-fledged in Asian markets. Now, they're plenty. From Stockx to Klekt, Presentedby, GOAT, and Kick Game, we're spoilt for choice, and everyone has their own loyalties.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's no avoiding the foundational truth of reselling – it's all for personal gain and profiteering at the expense of one another. Plain and simple. This is the reason so many people object to the popularity and prominence of these platforms; it's made the general purchase of sneakers at a retail price all the more difficult.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

By the looks of it, size? is looking to shake up this narrative and bring something new to the table, where reselling culture is concerned.

With the launch of re-size?, the European retailer and trusted sneaker authority are offering customers a second chance to secure their grails while benefiting the wider community through charitable outreach.

Penned as a first of its kind for a footwear trailer, this series will connect influential figures and respected collectors within the footwear community for the benefit of partner charities. The scheme begins this week via the size? launches app with the raffle of the Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Originally launched back in 2009, the Air Yeezy 1 was the catalyst for everything from the Air Yeezy 2 "Solar Red" to adidas YEEZY Foam Runner. A true collector's item, the silhouette's sale will generate funds for the "Blueprint for All" charity, which works to give back to underprivileged communities and young people.

The first draw of the re-size? program is live now via size? launches

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
  • This Suede Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Almost Too Handsome for Words
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Turns Out: Nike’s All-Black Air Force 1 Has a Soft (& Silky) Side
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now