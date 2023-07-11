Social Status' Nike Mac Attack Has a Silving Lining

After months of teases and whispers, Social Status' Nike Mac Attack is finally here.

The long-awaited team-up sees Social Status tackle the recently-revived Mac Attack with premium flair, giving the silhouette a quality cracked white leather and smooth suede for the upper. But that's not all.

As revealed in early looks months back, Social Status' Nike Mac Attack comes with tearaway nylon details (as seen on the Swoosh, heel, and ankle), which reveal pink-ish red chenille underneath.

Wrapping up the shoe's noteworthy features is a checklist graphic on the insole, listing Social Status retail locations (both existing and those on the way). And naturally, dual branding on the tongue seals the deal on this joint effort.

Aside from a few modern revamps, Social Status' Mac Attack preserves much of the shoe's OG spirit, including the classic mid-top design and slightly platform sole.

True to James Whitner's ethos, Social Status' award-winning storytelling accompanies the latest Nike collaboration. Social Status' Nike Mac Attack collab kicks off Social Status' short film series The 1st & 15th with its first episode, "Paper Stamps & Silver Linings."

Carolina-based storytellers Loyd Visuals, the episode emerges as a coming-of-age story about a youth named Q navigating the circumstances of his environment and the shortcomings that come with it.

In the visual, there's also an emphasis on food stamps, a mode of currency used in underserved Black, Brown, and minority communities. Social Status further explores this concept with booklets of "Social Currency" stamps, which unlocks "a future experience as part of the Social Status x Nike Attack journey," per a press statement.

Social Status' Social Currency stamp booklets can be found at local Social Status stores when signing up for priority Access for the Mac Attack collab. Or if you're lucky enough to score the shoe's special edition bodega-inspired box, select shoe boxes also contain the booklet.

Social Status' Nike Mac Attack "Silver Linings" kicks off the brand's Mac Attack rollout, marking the first of four Social Status x Nike Mac Attack collaboration schemes.

Fans can expect the Silver Linings scheme to drop on July 14 at Social Status' website for $140 in men's and women's sizing. There's no word on when the remaining three colorways — presumably the pairs teased by PJ Tucker — will release, but we suspect they aren't too far behind.