Solebox’s Latest Nike Air Max 1 Comes With Entertainment by Sor

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 1 "Light Madder Root"

Release Date: June 16

Buy: Solebox's webstore

Editor’s Notes: If you missed out on the Nike Air Max 1 "Light Madder Root," Solebox is your next best chance at copping — and scoring some new tunes for your library.

In May, the summer-approved colorway — comprised of Light Madder Root, Worn Blue, and Vivid Green — hit the streets. Like Travis Scott's AM1s and the Air Max Day 2022 offerings, the sneakers saw a quick sellout worldwide. No surprises there.

After all, the AM1 is Nike's current reigning Air Max model, succeeding 2021's Air Max 90 craze.

Now, Solebox is giving AM1 fans another opportunity to brighten up their Summer '22 sneaker rotations, preparing to issue the "Light Madder Root" colorway next week.

Then, what better way to kick off the shoe's release than with some musical refreshments by Netherlands' deaf musician Sor?

The multifaceted artist sports a mouth full of golds as he marries the worlds of classical music and hip-hop into a distinctive sound where "high and low culture does not have to exist," as Solebox's press release states.

The German boutique couldn't have picked a better person for some pre-release entertainment, as Sor, like the AM1 model, bridges the gap between subcultures through music.

With Sor and the AM1 in mind as cultural pioneers, Nike decided to deck out the music artist's 53 choir and orchestra members with the Air Max 1 "Light Madder Root" sneakers for his May concert at Amsterdam's Concertgebouw hall.

Even if you don't walk away with the Air Max 1 "Light Madder Root," at least Solebox put you on to a new artist to keep on your radar.

