Stüssy Fall '23? Say No More

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Stüssy previewed its Fall 2023 collection, which sees the brand issue another tasteful offering of chill silhouettes for the approaching cooler season.

A generous amount of outerwear leads Stüssy's autumn offering, whose first drop is scheduled to release on August 18 on Stüssy website. Indeed, puffers with a little extra fluff, GORE-TEX jackets, tweed zip-ups, and classic denim truckers will be up for grabs and ready for layering on those cooler days.

Stüssy Fall '23 also presents fresh fleece options, including fuzzy shorts and layer-able vests. No 8-ball fleece this go-around, TikTokers. But the beloved motif appears on a lovely quilted jacket, though.

It's safe to assume the latest 8-ball piece will see the same fate as most Stüssy garments baring the graphic lately — a sellout where you'll blink and it's gone.

Extra roomy trousers, hoodies, cardigans, pullovers, and noteworthy headwear also comprise Stüssy's fall collection, finished with fresh and flawless dye jobs and bold patterns like checkerboard and snakeskin.

It's also worth pointing out that some seemingly Diemme boots, Converse sneakers, and white Nike Air Max Plus appear in the Fall '23 lookbook (lots of emphasis on the Nikes, by the way). A hint of the shoe collabs to come in the fall, maybe?

It wouldn't be surprising. Stüssy has quietly teased its team-ups in previous seasonal lookbooks. Recall the Spring '23 campaign, which subtly hinted at the Air Penny 2 collab.

Hmm. Only time will tell. For now, we bid you all another happy Stüssy season.

