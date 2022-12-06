Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Stüssy Just Put Pennys Back on Penny

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

This post was originally published on August 11, 2022, and updated on November 24, 2022

Thanks to leaks at the start of the year, it quickly became clear that Stüssy’s upcoming Nike collaborations would come with a much different look and feel than those of the past.

There’s plenty to examine in terms of what the pair have produced, as they’ve been at it for several years now. Typically, they’ve focused their attention on silhouettes that many would consider “easy wear.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

You know, classics like the Zoom Spiridon Caged, Air Huarache, Air Force 1 Low and Mid, Blazer, and Air Max 95, with the Air Max 2013 being its most recent addition.

In 7 years of collaborating, the pair has proven its mettle.

When you’re approaching a decade of co-creation, you’ve earned the right to step things up a notch. What that means for Nike and Stüssy is spending some time with the Air Max Penny 2, essentially doubling down on the rumors first whispered in 2021.

Nike
1 / 2

An icon of the 90s, the Air Max Penny 2 is synonymous with an era of basketball and streetwear that was all about flair. Going big, and going bold.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Characterized by its wavy patterned design which stretched across the midfoot and rear, Penny Hardaway’s second signature Nike (which arrives in two colorways) is full of character, making it the perfect canvas for Stüssy to toy with.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Despite turning 25 last year, quarter-century celebrations were off the cards. Instead, Stüssy will presumably celebrate the silhouette with a special blacked-out edition and a black/lime variation.

Although official release details remain spotty, it's safe to assume that the collaborative release will touch down soon, thanks to Stüssy ramping up its rollout. Most recently, the brand produced a full circle moment as they put Penny Hardaway back into a pair of Pennys – its own pair, no less.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If previous drops are anything to go by, we should expect at least another couple of colorways to surface in due time, along with the typically stylish Stüssy campaign imagery.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RG Night Tide
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOilcloth Tote Bag Hunter Green
$425.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciRunning Man Hoodie Grey
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Shoes Are Real
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • Nike's Clean "Tiffany" Air Maxes Are the Perfect Balance of Techy & Luxe
  • When Chromed Out, Nike's Highly Techy Air Max Looks Extra Good (& Advanced)
  • Nike's Comfiest Air Max Sneaker Just Got a Secretly Tough Update
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now