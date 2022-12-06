Stüssy Just Put Pennys Back on Penny

This post was originally published on August 11, 2022, and updated on November 24, 2022

Thanks to leaks at the start of the year, it quickly became clear that Stüssy’s upcoming Nike collaborations would come with a much different look and feel than those of the past.

There’s plenty to examine in terms of what the pair have produced, as they’ve been at it for several years now. Typically, they’ve focused their attention on silhouettes that many would consider “easy wear.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

You know, classics like the Zoom Spiridon Caged, Air Huarache, Air Force 1 Low and Mid, Blazer, and Air Max 95, with the Air Max 2013 being its most recent addition.

In 7 years of collaborating, the pair has proven its mettle.

When you’re approaching a decade of co-creation, you’ve earned the right to step things up a notch. What that means for Nike and Stüssy is spending some time with the Air Max Penny 2, essentially doubling down on the rumors first whispered in 2021.

Nike 1 / 2

An icon of the 90s, the Air Max Penny 2 is synonymous with an era of basketball and streetwear that was all about flair. Going big, and going bold.

Characterized by its wavy patterned design which stretched across the midfoot and rear, Penny Hardaway’s second signature Nike (which arrives in two colorways) is full of character, making it the perfect canvas for Stüssy to toy with.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite turning 25 last year, quarter-century celebrations were off the cards. Instead, Stüssy will presumably celebrate the silhouette with a special blacked-out edition and a black/lime variation.

Although official release details remain spotty, it's safe to assume that the collaborative release will touch down soon, thanks to Stüssy ramping up its rollout. Most recently, the brand produced a full circle moment as they put Penny Hardaway back into a pair of Pennys – its own pair, no less.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If previous drops are anything to go by, we should expect at least another couple of colorways to surface in due time, along with the typically stylish Stüssy campaign imagery.