Supreme x Bounty Hunter Is Actually Excellent

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez
Supreme has 2023 in the bag thanks to their recent collaborations, the latest of which comes from Japanese clothing brand Bounty Hunter. Known for its masculine, aggressive graphics inspired by American military culture and cartoons such as G.I. Joe, Hikaru Iwanaga-founded Bounty Hunter has joined forces with Supreme's eye-catching iconography to give its classic skull-and-bones design a gothic twist.

The complete Supreme x Bounty Hunter collection, which drops September 28, is very outerwear-focused: there rea green and red bombers, oversized variety jackets maxed out with BH logos, and standard Supreme hoodie fare.

Instead of slapping the Bounty Hunter logo on a selection of boxy t-shirts, the collab offers up two-sided camouflage thermals and two colorways for the motorcycle jerseys emblazoned with Supreme's founding year (1994) on the back.

Supreme's accessory game remains equally unmatched and the Bounty Hunter collaboration includes a beanie, a skull ring, a teddy bear backpack, and even a SKULL-KUN figure to celebrate Iwanaga's legacy as one of the first designer toy creators.

Supreme has been breaking out of its little red box with a run of surprisingly strong collabs this year. The streetwear brand's 2023 link-ups include Biggie's favorite sweater brand Coogi, a three-piece baseball capsule collection with Timberland, and even a rare MF DOOM collab that dropped earlier this month.

In keeping up with being a brand for the youngins, Supreme continues bridging the gap between the past and future of youth culture.

