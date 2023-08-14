Sign up to never miss a drop
No One Does Accessories Quite Like Supreme

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Supreme's Fall/Winter 2023 lookbook has officially landed, alongside first peeks at the brand's seasonal accessories. Sup hoopage, anyone?

For FW23, Supreme's accessory supremacy continues with help from names like Spalding, Pyrex, Technics, Miyabi, and Maxwell. But enough chit-chat. Let's dive into Supreme's FW23 accessories, shall we?

First up, Supreme offers up a mini basketball hop complete with a polycarbonate co-branded backboard and a Sup basketball (yes, it's included with the hoop).

Basketball not your thing? No worries. Supreme FW23 also batters up with a patterned baseball glove and baseball set, courtesy of American sports equipment brand Rawlings.

Either way, the next hyped game is at your place.

Also amongst the mix of accessories are glass Pyrex bowls, finished with Supreme's famous Box Logo and star pattern as seen on its star-spangled Dunk collab. Perfect, now the Sup heads have a place to store their Supreme grill food.

Supreme FW23 also presents a Sup-stamped red dart board and logo dart sets, blanket cassette tapes, turntables, headphones, conga drums, a gold-mouthed human skull (puzzle), and erm, a very sharp-looking Japanese Santuko knife.

Accessories join a heap of apparel options, including plenty of outerwear, knitwear, Nike collabs, and hoodies (camo Box Logo very much included). Indeed, Supreme FW23 is pretty loaded, to say the least.

In the past, we've seen Supreme go big — not home — with its accessories (Air Stream trailer, air hockey tables, holiday blow-ups, the list goes on). Say what you want, no one does accessories quite like the streetwear brand.

