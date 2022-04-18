Air Yeezy? Nah, Julia Fox Prefers to Fly Air Supreme

Julia Fox may have been Kanye West's short-lived muse and lover, but now she's the muse of many other brands, like streetwear giant Supreme.

Taking a break from her ring light — which leads to unhinged fashion DIY projects — Julia Fox proves that she's the "number 1 hustler" with her latest move: serving in-flight booze in Supreme's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Resting on the lap of the Supreme's recurring face and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, actress-turned-flight attendant Julia Fox, posed blouse-unbuttoned and ready to interest you in a Hennessy beverage for the duration of the flight.

With all the buzz surrounding Julia Fox nowadays — like her trending raccoon eyes and TikTok-viral "UNCA JAHMS" moment — you almost forgot it was a Supreme joint for a second as the campaign's focus naturally gravitates towards her.

Thankfully, Supreme tossed in a glimpse of the backside of a branded varsity jacket as a way of saying, "Hey, it's us, ya boy Supreme."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Following her breakup with Ye, Julia Fox became the apple of the industry's eye, with brands like LaQuan Smith, sadly Alexander Wang, and now Supreme securing the Uncut Gems actress as a muse to their labels.

Not to mention, Fox's ab-touting, low-rise, pantashoe looks have made her somewhat of an unconventional street styler.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On the other hand, she's captured the attention of the more fraudulent gaze by Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who appeared on Julia Fox's Forbidden Fruits podcast back in March.

Highsnobiety was ahead of the wave, recognizing Fox's soon-come ascension in December 2019 for our FRONTPAGE feature.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sure, Julia Fox is no longer Ye's lead inspo, but that's obviously not stopping other brands from putting her at their center stage as their muse, blacked-out eye makeup and adult crafts included.