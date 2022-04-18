Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Air Yeezy? Nah, Julia Fox Prefers to Fly Air Supreme

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Julia Fox may have been Kanye West's short-lived muse and lover, but now she's the muse of many other brands, like streetwear giant Supreme.

Taking a break from her ring light — which leads to unhinged fashion DIY projects — Julia Fox proves that she's the "number 1 hustler" with her latest move: serving in-flight booze in Supreme's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Resting on the lap of the Supreme's recurring face and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, actress-turned-flight attendant Julia Fox, posed blouse-unbuttoned and ready to interest you in a Hennessy beverage for the duration of the flight.

With all the buzz surrounding Julia Fox nowadays — like her trending raccoon eyes and TikTok-viral "UNCA JAHMS" moment — you almost forgot it was a Supreme joint for a second as the campaign's focus naturally gravitates towards her.

Thankfully, Supreme tossed in a glimpse of the backside of a branded varsity jacket as a way of saying, "Hey, it's us, ya boy Supreme."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following her breakup with Ye, Julia Fox became the apple of the industry's eye, with brands like LaQuan Smith, sadly Alexander Wang, and now Supreme securing the Uncut Gems actress as a muse to their labels.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Not to mention, Fox's ab-touting, low-rise, pantashoe looks have made her somewhat of an unconventional street styler.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the other hand, she's captured the attention of the more fraudulent gaze by Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who appeared on Julia Fox's Forbidden Fruits podcast back in March.

Highsnobiety was ahead of the wave, recognizing Fox's soon-come ascension in December 2019 for our FRONTPAGE feature.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sure, Julia Fox is no longer Ye's lead inspo, but that's obviously not stopping other brands from putting her at their center stage as their muse, blacked-out eye makeup and adult crafts included.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Pioneering Supreme Skater Tyshawn Jones Is Suing Supreme for $26 Million
  • The OG Streetwear Denim Brand Gets a New Lease on Life
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now