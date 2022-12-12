Telfar & Eastpak Are Feeling Blue

Brand: Telfar x Eastpak

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Telfar's website

Editor's Notes: Welcome to the tale of Telfar and Eastpak, part three. The dynamic duo are back together for a third drop of collaborative accessories, extending their ongoing partnership to a trilogy.

Telfar 1 / 4

The king of the "Bushwick Birkin" and the backpack purveyor unveiled their first collab last year, after FBI Twitter unceremoniously leaked the news. Following the success of Telfar x Eastpak and its sequel, the two brands are giving customers more of a good thing with their latest collection.

The pair revamp their tote-turned-backpack in Painter's Tape, one of Telfar's many Shopping Bag colorways. Telfar x Eastpak's mini shopping and Circle bag — a tactical canvas version of Telfar's pleather Circle bag — also join the release in cobalt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Priced between $110 and $198, the bags are embossed with Telfar's familiar logo joined by an Eastpak tag. In sturdy canvas, the accessories offer a more functional vibe in comparison to Telfar's vegan leather counterparts.

Luxury fashion can't seem to get enough of the Eastpak's practical aesthetic, as the accessory label has teamed up with MM6 Maison Margiela for a trippy bag collection and Undercover for bag-kets this year.